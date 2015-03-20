Replica of missing WWII monument to Worcester Citizens of Color is dedicated

WORCESTER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — After a decades-long effort, members of the African-American community were pleased Thursday, the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, to see the newly dedicated monument to their friends and family who served in World War II.

The memorial, erected in Lincoln Square at Lincoln and Belmont streets across from the Police Headquarters, is a replication of the "Colored Citizens of Worcester Honor Roll" that the local African-American community put up on Dec. 5, 1943, on nearby land donated by Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church.

The original memorial has been missing since 1959, when the state removed it to make way for the construction of Interstate 290 with the promise it would be returned. About 80 other memorials that were also removed for the project that tore through the predominately African-American community were returned.

The rededication ceremony and the unveiling of the new memorial is the culmination of at least four decades of efforts by members of the community and city officials to locate the original memorial and later to get a new one constructed. The Central Massachusetts AFL-CIO raised $15,000 for the replicated memorial, which was designed and constructed by students at Worcester Technical High School.

City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr., a leading advocate for the new memorial, said it is a way for the city to uphold its solemn duty to remember the sacrifice and struggles of the city's soldiers of color and to honor and preserve their memory.

"After 58 years, we are proud to see this Honor Roll erected here at Lincoln Square to remind us daily of our history. This dedication is not just about World War II. It's about Worcester and it's about our citizens," he told a crowd of more than 150 who turned out for the rededication.

Local activist William S. Coleman III, who spearheaded the project, said he began trying to find the original memorial after someone from Worcester contacted the late U.S. Sen. Edward W. Brooke in 1976. Mr. Coleman, an aide for the senator, was asked to speak with city officials at the time to try to locate the monument. He said no progress was made until the current city administration. After he filed a petition with the City Council in January 2016 to re-establish the honor roll that was taken down, he said, Councilor-at-Large Morris A. Bergman, chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, said the memorial could not be found and it would have to be replicated. The full council unanimously approved the project.

The original honor roll was erected by the African-American community because it was during a time when the military and other sectors of American society were segregated. Cities and towns generally did nothing to honor the service and sacrifice of its black soldiers. Mr. Coleman said black soldiers on their way to boot camp were not allowed to ride the same train from Union Station with white soldiers.

"That's what prompted the African-American community to honor their own," he said.

Mayor Joseph M. Petty said the new memorial is a way "of making it right." He pointed out that on the first day of the draft for World War I, 700,000 men of color signed up, but many were rejected because of their race. During World War II, 175,000 men of color served overseas, he said. They were treated as equals in France and Europe. But, when they returned home, they had to continue fighting for equality. The I-290 project, he said, not only destroyed the monument for soldiers of color but also displaced some of the poorest, most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods the city has ever seen.

"This honor roll that has been recreated is only a fraction of what was lost by the African-American community in Worcester. And, for me, this is a small way of recognizing that," he said

Waverly L. Taylor, 93, who was in a wheelchair, one of only two of the 145 men and women honorees listed on the monument who are still alive, was among more than 150 people who turned out for the rededication ceremony. It began under an enclosed tent in front of the Lincoln Square World War I memorial. The other survivor, James H. "Bud" Ward Jr., 92, lives in Washington, D.C. The original monument was erected while the war was still going on and only included the names of soldiers of color who enlisted through October 1943. There are some community members who thought the additional names should have been added to the replica.

Mr. Bergman said last month that the latest plan is to add the missing names in a kiosk to be placed near the replica, which will include the history of the original honor roll and how the missing names came about.

Mr. Taylor, accompanied by family members and dressed in a charcoal gray wool overcoat and matching cap, applauded after city officials and others spoke about the dedication of the soldiers during segregation, the discrimination they encountered when they returned from the war, and the efforts by those who made the replicated monument a reality. Two of his great-grandchildren, Amora and Taylor Riley, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Robin Shropshire read a poem written by her late father, Louis T. Shropshire, that was read at the original dedication. Louis Shropshire, whose name is on the honor roll, was at boot camp in Virginia at the time. After the war, he became one of the earlier African-American police officers for the city of Worcester.

After the unveiling of the new honor roll, people were invited to a reception at Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church, which relocated to Illinois Street.

Mr. Taylor's daughters, Laurie Riley and Lee Clark, said their father is happy to be alive to see the new monument.

"My dad is for sure very happy to be here. It's a miracle that he's still here," Ms. Riley said as people began to gather around the structure. "It is a very great day for the city of Worcester that we can all support this and to be here to honor the soldiers and the city."

Mr. Bergman thanked Mr. Taylor for his service to the country. He said it is sad that in the decades since the removal of the honor roll, most of the soldiers whose names were on it and their families never got to witness its return.

"It is my sincerest hope that the permanent nature of this monument will be a lasting testament to the fellowship felt by much of Worcester in the fulfillment of this rededication," he said.

