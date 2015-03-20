Photos, stories from World War I sought for new exhibit in Ohio
By AMY BURZYNSKI | Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio | Published: March 21, 2017
The Butler County Historical Society is asking area residents whose relatives served during World War I to share their family’s photos and stories for an upcoming exhibit.
The historical society will be sharing the memories as part of an exhibit during the 100-year anniversary of America’s participation in “The Great War.”
The society is seeking photos of Butler County men and women dressed in their military uniforms or taking part in war action.
People who would like to offer photos and stories for the exhibit should contact Kathy Creighton, executive director of the historical society, by calling 513-896-9930.
©2017 the Journal-News (Hamilton, Ohio)
Visit the Journal-News at www.journal-news.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon: US, Russian forces in close proximity in Manbij
Trump administration reviews ways to make it easier to launch drone strikes
Terrorist shot dead by soldiers at Paris airport
Declassified nuclear test videos uploaded to YouTube
Womack Army Medical Center to look back on tragedy that killed 24 soldiers, injured 170
French school shooting: 4 shot, 10 hurt, student arrested