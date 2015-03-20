Photos, stories from World War I sought for new exhibit in Ohio

The Butler County Historical Society is asking area residents whose relatives served during World War I to share their family’s photos and stories for an upcoming exhibit.

The historical society will be sharing the memories as part of an exhibit during the 100-year anniversary of America’s participation in “The Great War.”

The society is seeking photos of Butler County men and women dressed in their military uniforms or taking part in war action.

People who would like to offer photos and stories for the exhibit should contact Kathy Creighton, executive director of the historical society, by calling 513-896-9930.

