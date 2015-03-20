Oklahomans remember US on the brink of World War II

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Tribune News Service) — As 22-year-old Dow Meek stood on the deck of the USS Saratoga sailing off to war on Dec. 8, 1941, his mind carried him to dark places.

“I thought that was just about the saddest day of my life when I watched that California coast disappear,” said Meek, now 97 and living in Rush Springs. “I knew it was going to be rough, and it was.”

Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II. But long before the bombs and torpedoes rained down on America's Hawaiian outpost, Oklahoma stood on a war footing.

In 1940, the War Department had come calling on the Sooner State looking for a location for a new air depot in the central United States. Moving swiftly, Oklahoma City leaders offered nearly 1,400 acres and, a year later, the order creating the Midwest Air Depot was signed.

“There was a lot of jockeying around among politicians as to the best place to put it and the impact on infrastructure and land prices,” Oklahoma History Center curator Matt Reed said. “What became of this was what we know now as Tinker Air Force Base.”

In April 1941, an hour north of Oklahoma City, near Enid, construction began on a training center for pilots on what is now known as Vance Air Force Base.

By late 1941, a Douglas Aircraft Company plant was under construction in Tulsa. The facility would go on to make the SBD Dauntless and the B-24 Liberator, planes that would have a significant impact on the Allied war effort.

On the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, before news had reached Oklahoma, The Daily Oklahoman published a front-page story on the effect on the nation's military buildup on student life in Norman.

“Rumble from a war which roars thousands of miles away are rolling in, increasing volume over the tree-lined borders of this easygoing campus, leaving in their wake a disturbing question mark on life at the University of Oklahoma,” the story began.

"Joe College is dead, perhaps forever, and in his place is a serious young man torn with doubt as to the part he should take in a seething world crisis."

"In a world of destruction and upheaval, academic study has lost its purpose for many, and students are dropping out of school every day to enlist in military service or work in defense industries."

Still, in many ways, a sense of normalcy prevailed.

That same newspaper announced the 1941 all-state high school football team, boasted dozens of ads for Christmas sales at local stores and offered a society section that highlighted several brides-to-be.

The animated Disney movie "Dumbo" was playing at the State Theater downtown. Tickets could be had for as little as 20 cents. Other Oklahomans filled their evening hours listening to radio serials like “Firestone Hour” and “Blondie” on WKY and KOMA.

In state politics, familiar problems unfolded. The legislature opened its 1941 session thinking about raising tobacco taxes to increase revenue. Lawmakers also were in conflict over the New Deal.

The state had pulled itself out of the worst of the Great Depression, but life was still hardscrabble in rural Oklahoma.

“There was no money to buy anything and most people that worked as farmhands and lived on farms and worked the land as part of the rent — when the hard times came — they were the first people to get the boot,” Reed said. “If you were in manufacturing or banking, and that business goes under, you're out of a job and if you want another one, you likely have to resort to manual labor.”

Gov. E.W. Marland had been a proponent of Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal programs, but by 1939 Marland was gone and new Governor Leon Phillips was far less enthusiastic about Roosevelt's initiatives.

“You had the regular politics going back and forth that we're all accustomed to,” Reed said.

And in the background, noticed by many and fully understood by few, the winds of war were blowing. To the east, Germans had punched their way through much of Europe and now battled for Moscow, while to the west, the Empire of Japan began to assert itself as the pre-eminent power in the Pacific.

Bob Hester, then 16, recalls Dec. 7, 1941 in Oklahoma as partly sunny and cool. He'd hunted quail that day near his family's home in Blanchard in McLain County. The hunt was a family tradition and a popular activity to while away the hours.

Blanchard back then numbered about 1,000 people. Today, its population is nearly eight times that. Those who inhabited the town in 1941 mostly worked the land.

“It was just a block and a half of businesses,” said Hester, who now lives in Edmond. “Of all things, we did have two banks, but there was very little money in either one of them.”

Hester's family farmed like everyone else, trying to scratch out a living in the later years of the Great Depression. Times weren't good, but they were better than they had been. Cotton was the cash crop. Hester's family provided for themselves in many respects, including growing their own food.

“We had two city blocks of food that we were raising,” he said. “Nobody ever went hungry. We shared with the neighbors and everyone else.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor began at 11:48 a.m. Oklahoma time. Word didn't take long to reach Blanchard or the Hester family.

“We found out about it on the radio,” Hester said. “And with that many women in town, it wasn't long before everyone knew.”

In Dallas, 22-year-old Dow Meek already felt one step ahead of the game. Meek grew up farming cotton in the western Oklahoma town of Rocky. But as the Depression set in, things went south and so did Meek. He bolted to Dallas in 1936 looking for a better life. He found it as a car hop for Pig Stands, a regional chain of drive-ins based in Dallas. He was just 17.

“For a country kid like me who had never been in a town bigger than Cordell or Hulbert, it was quite an experience,” he said.

Meek might have been from the country, but he knew the world thousands of miles away was churning. He had followed what was going on in Europe. In April 1941, Meek took matters into his own hands and enlisted in the Navy. He had hoped to become a pilot, but knew whatever he ended up doing, the branch he served in would be his choice.

“Hitler was just raising so much hell in Europe,” Meek said. “Roosevelt was trying to help the English. There wasn't any way the United States was going to stay out of it, but we didn't think we'd enter it like we did.”

When Hester found out the nation would be going to war with Germany and Japan, his first instinct was to join up. Only problem was, he was just 16. Still, he had a relative who'd enlisted at the same age. What he didn't count on was the opposition from his mother. Hester's father had died when he was just four and his mother wasn't about to sign over her boy to the War Department.

“I was the only one at home,” he said.

He wasn't the only one that wanted to go. Oklahoma's young men were ready to do their part. The United States declared war on Japan on December 8, 1941 and by then there was already a rush to enlist.

“When Pearl Harbor occurred, there are stories of a lot of these young men hitchhiking miles to get to the nearest recruiting center,” Reed said. “I know of a guy who walked from Pawnee to Tulsa and was denied because he didn't have his parent's signature. He turned around and walked right back, got the signature and returned. The obstacles some went through speak to the great desire to do what they needed to do.”

Nearly 500,000 Oklahomans served in all branches of the military during World War II. Almost 5,500 would die in the conflict.

Meek's Navy career was already in full swing by the time the first bombs fell on Pearl Harbor. In fact, he was supposed to be in the islands on the day of the attack. Instead, Meek sat aboard the Saratoga, moored in San Diego, the carrier's departure delayed.

What he didn't know was where the war would take him. Meek served on the carriers Yorktown and Enterprise, working mostly as an airplane mechanic, helping keep the planes in the air and helping to work the decks as aircraft landed and took off. He participated in the Battle of Midway in June 1942, and watched from a distance on April 18, 1942 as Jimmy Doolittle's Raiders took off from the USS Hornet in B-25's bound for Tokyo to exact revenge for Pearl Harbor.

He survived several close calls. One of the carriers he served on found shelter under a cloud that kept it hidden from Japanese attacks. In two instances, he was on the Saratoga when it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. One attack completely destroyed a part of the ship he had just occupied moments before. In another attack, he was caught with his pants down.

"I had gone up to the main deck to take a shower and when that torpedo hit, it shook the carrier enough to knock me down," Meek said. "My general quarters was the flight deck so I had to go up there in a towel."

Hester served his two years in the Pacific as an aircraft gunner for the U.S. Army Air Corps. He took part in the Luzon Campaign, his A-20 Havoc attack aircraft flying so low at times the plane risked becoming prey to well-placed land mines.

"We were treetop," Hester said. "Sometimes we weren't even 100 feet in the air. The only thing you'd have to worry about is what they'd put in the top of trees. Sometimes they'd put land mines up there and it'd knock out both engines."

Both men returned to Oklahoma after their service ended.

Hester worked as an accountant while Meek continued to use his hands and mechanical aptitude to support his family. For a time, Meek worked building missiles. Later, he went on to open his own businesses. His living room is filled with books on the Navy. There are photos of ships he served on, including one of the Yorktown listing after being attacked.

"It seems like it was five years that was took out of my life that I just can't account for," Meek said. "There wasn't much about the Navy or the war that I wanted to remember."

Hester's mind frequently drifts to that time in his life. He made it out of the war without a scratch. He is filled with pride with what his generation accomplished, but there is a sense of loss that's never far behind.

"I think about the ones we left back," Hester said as his voice began to crack with emotion. "I'm in control most of the time, but if someone destroyed an American flag in front of me, they'd like to get killed."

©2016 The Oklahoman

Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

