North Carolina battlefield marks anniversary of Civil War fight with special events

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (Tribune News Service) —The site of a local Civil War battle will be transformed back to what it looked like during the war to mark its 152nd anniversary next weekend.

The Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site near Four Oaks will host daytime programs on March 18 and 19, officials said.

The events will feature musket and artillery demonstrations and other activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It also will provide a comparison between Civil War medical care and modern military medicine with the help of re-enactors and a medical battalion from Camp Lejeune.

The Harper House, the former home of John and Amy Harper in March 1865, was used as a field hospital by the Union Army's XIV Corps during the battle, according to officials.

Visitors during the anniversary events will see the home as it was during the battle, officials said. There's also the rare chance to tour the home at night on March 18, with tours between 7 and 10 p.m.

Costumed interpreters will lead the candlelight tours as re-enactors pose as surgeons and other medical personnel performing amputations and other types of care.

Officials said the program is not suitable for young children and parental discretion is advised. Tickets for the night tours are $10 and are available only on March 18 at the site or by phone at 910-594-0789, ext. 202, starting at 9 a.m.

The proceeds will benefit the Friends of Bentonville Battlefield Inc.

The Battle of Bentonville involved 80,000 troops and was the last Confederate offensive against Union Gen. William T. Sherman. The historic site is about 45 minutes north of Fayetteville.

For more information, go to nchistoricsites.org/bentonvi/bentonvi.htm or call 910-594-0789.

