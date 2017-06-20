Newly identified Civil War graves in Iowa get tombstones
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 20, 2017
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Formerly unmarked graves of Civil War veterans have received new white tombstones at an Iowa city's cemetery.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 20 men buried at Floyd Cemetery in Sioux City were recently identified after city staff did some research.
Tim Tushla is the city's cemeteries supervisor. He says the new tombstones are good progress, but there are still empty spots in the cemetery which could be more unidentified soldiers.
The installation of the new tombstones is part of a larger effort to improve the cemetery. Old trees have been removed, old concrete is being replaced, and older gravestones are being repaired.
The graves will be rededicated Saturday during a ceremony with members of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War dressed in Civil War-era military attire.
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Battle for ISIS's Raqqa stronghold in Syria has begun, says US coalition
'Like being back in a combat zone': Congressman, combat doctor tended to shot Scalise
$12 billion US fighter jet deal, ship visit show military links to Qatar
Human rights groups say US-led coalition used white phosphorus in populated areas of Iraq, Syria
7 won't graduate US Merchant Marine Academy amid team probe
Card in a bottle sparks 70-year-old Army mystery in Japan