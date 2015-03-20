New Michigan museum shares untold stories of military bravery

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (Tribune News Service) — Detroit native Pfc. Frederick Nock Jr., was called into World War II at 19.

Not only did he write letters to his mom back on Homer Street, more than four boxes' worth, he sketched what he saw, capturing life and death of war: wounded soldiers, dead comrades, burial grounds, tanks and cities. He was sent colored pencils, which made his drawings even more graphic and vivid, from bloodshed to green grass.

Nock is just one of the stories behind the artifacts at the newly opened Michigan Military Heritage Museum in Grass Lake. Its mission: chronicling the experiences of Michiganders who served.

“Here you’ll see the stories of these brave men who may not have gotten the recognition,'' said Scott Gerych, one of the museum's board members and caretakers. "People have heard about us, found war memorabilia in the basement of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers and want their stories told.

"I was always told in the Army that the difference between the person who has the medal and the person who doesn’t is the person who saw them. A lot of these guys probably deserved a lot more."

Opening its doors in November, the museum was originally expected to land somewhere in Detroit.

Through a series of frustrating circumstances, Gerych said, the Detroit locations fell through. In the meantime, an electrical company backed out of a deal to rent the 5,000-square-foot museum’s current location, 153 N. Union St. The landlord, looking for a tenant and the museum, looking for space, joined forces for a monthly rental fee.

With little publicity, the group relied on word of mouth, Facebook, and donations from families of veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Gulf War to fill the location to the point where it’s already getting too small. The site is just up the street from an empty field that once was used as a prisoner of war camp, where Germans worked the onion fields for 80 cents a day.

“I believe, because of the location, it will become a regional attraction,’’ said Marilyn O’Leary, president of Grass Lake Area Historical Connections. “We’re able to bring in (people) from Ohio, Indiana and so on.

"We’re operating on this much of a budget," she said, squeezing her thumb and forefinger tightly together.

“I see it as unlimited potential. ... a perfect location. I would love to see it stay here, but there’s going to come a time very quickly when we’re going to have to be looking for a larger space. We’ll at least have to double the space.’’

Currently, there’s no room for the World War I ambulance that was donated and is being refurbished.

Since opening, more than 1,000 people from 14 states and 40 communities in Michigan have toured the facility.

There are other military museums in the state, such as Michigan’s Military & Space Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth.

What separates this museum from the rest are the stories they bring to life, said Gerych as he led a tour of the facility with his son, Kevin, and fellow board member, Dennis Skupinski.

“There (Frankenmuth) you’ll see the medals of honor and the heroes,’’ said Gerych, tour of the facility. Skupinski is organizing a World War I Centennial Commemoration.

On April 6, 1917, the U.S. entered the war.

Gerych is a Gulf War veteran. He served two tours of duty in 1990-91 and 2003-04. While deployed in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, he was thrown into the air by a bomb blast and eventually lost the hearing in one ear. His uniform is displayed in the museum.

“I lost my right ear in the first Gulf War; it’s still there but there’s nothing inside,’’ said Gerych, who studied at American Military University in Charlestown, W. Va. “I was getting ready to eat lunch when that scud missile came down ... . I’ve had surgeries. No fear because you didn’t know it was going to happen. It rings your bell."

The stories behind the uniforms, the pictures, a cannon from the British Revolutionary War, and other artifacts bring the museum to life. Fully loaded guns from the Civil War have been donated.

“We’ve had the bomb squad come out a couple of times," said Gerych. “That stuff (ammunition) has been in there 150 years so it’s like concrete."

Actor George Peppard Jr.’s uniform is on exhibit. Born in Detroit on Oct. 1, 1928, Peppard enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in July 1946 and rose to the rank of corporal in the 10th Marines. He served until January 1948.

Then there’s the story of Nock.

He ended each letter to his mother the same: “Your Loving Son.’’

Nock wrote to his mom about spending his 20th birthday away from home in the throes of war. He trained for the 334th Infantry’s 84th Division, was shipped over to Europe in the middle of 1944 and was thrust into the greatest land battle in the European Theater of Operations: The Battle of the Bulge.

He was shot during his tour of duty, but survived.

A flat screen TV takes about 15 minutes to show all of his photos and sketches.

His infantry unit captured a German solider and Nock put on the soldier’s uniform and took a picture. He brought it back to the states. The uniform is on display at the museum.

“He never married," said Gerych. “His brother, Bob, heard about us and brought his things over along with a niece and her husband. They were about 10 or 11 years apart. Bob said Fred was fascinated with the Autobahn. Neither brother ever married. We find that oftentimes veterans have a difficult time talking about what they experienced.’’

There are artifacts from Adolf Hitler’s summer home.

Ironically, the person that built Nock’s display case had a family member who served in his Gulf War unit. “That was an amazing coincidence,’’ said Gerych.

Then there’s the story of William Bryan Lutz of Saline. He is believed to be that city's first casualty of World War I.

Lutz was born July 13, 1896 and attended Saline High School. He taught there for two years and then attended Michigan Agricultural College (Michigan State). He was part of the Student Army Training Corps and was assigned to the 119th Field Artillery of Michigan’s National Guard. When war was declared, the 119th became part of the 32nd “Red Arrow’’ Division and was shipped out to France.

Lutz was assigned to a gunner. His unit was firing on enemy positions on Aug. 10, 1918, when they were hit by counterfire. Lutz and his crew were killed instantly.

“Soldiers were buried on the spot," said Gerych.

Lutz’ family petitioned the government for the return of his remains after the war. He was laid to rest in Saline with full military honors. The American Legion post in Saline bears his name and his name is on the memorial wall at MSU’s chapel.

Newspapers would print gut-wrenching letters from dying soldiers to their families, saying that they wouldn’t be returning home and to be strong.

Gerych said the museum is hoping to acquire material for additional exhibits.

“We’d like to honor women who have served and African-American soldiers," he said. “It’s all part of history. Soldiers, sailors, marines, anything. Any time period. During the first World War, African Americans went into combat first. They got doled out to the French. African-American troops fought with the French and they treated African-Americans better. You’ve probably heard of the Harlem Hell Fighters, part of the New York National Guard.

“They were ready to fight, and the French were treating them as equals. People have that stuff and for so many years there was no pride in it. Let us tell that story. We sit in an area where it shouldn’t be that difficult: Jackson, Ann Arbor and Detroit."

Skupinski lights up when he talks about the upcoming April celebration and the food and drink being prepared. Especially the drinks.

“We will be featuring live World War I era music ... as well as period cocktails and food samples,’’ said Skupinski. “People can dress up in period attire. We’ve got two whiskey barrels coming in and we’re gonna put a board across it. If you watch some of the old war movies, they have a farmhouse and they set up two whiskey barrels and they put a board across it and, boom, that’s their bar.

“We’re going to replicate the food from that era. No one else is doing the Taste of the Trenches. People are doing speeches and exhibits and stuff, but we’re actually trying to get people to taste what it was like back then.

"We can’t do a time capsule, but this is as close as we can get to it."

How to visit

The museum can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/mimilitaryheritagemuseum/ or at www.glahc.com.

Group tours can be made by appointment. It is open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m., to 5 p.m. Tours are free, for now, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The World War I commemoration will be held from 3-6 p.m. on April 29. Admission is $15 for single (includes three cocktails) and $25 for double (six cocktails). Single includes museum and entertainment admission, a total of three cocktails and food samples. Double ticket includes museum and entertainment admission, a total of six cocktails and food samples. Ala carte cocktails will be available for purchase (21 and over please). The museum phone number is 517-926-6696.

©2017 the Detroit Free Press

Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

