Nearly $6 million needed to restore military monument in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Tribune News Service) — The nation’s largest military monument of its kind sits high on a hill in downtown Los Angeles, its fountain long gone dry, its historical significance faded over time.

But by this time next year, the Fort Moore Pioneer Monument, which depicts Los Angeles’ first Independence Day flag-raising ceremony, is set to be restored to its original glory.

The LA County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to approve plans and nearly $6 million in funding to repair and reconstruct the large-scale bas-relief to historical preservation standards. Work is set to begin next month.

“There are a lot of people interested in seeing this restored and they’re not just from the LA area,’ said Marilyn Mills, a historian and Upland resident who is with the Fort Moore Memorial Committee. For more than 20 years, the committee has re-enacted the flag-raising ceremony at the site, which occurred at Fort Moore in 1847 by members of the U.S. 1st Dragoons, New York Volunteers and the Mormon Battalion.

The monument, at 501 North Hill Street, was commissioned by the city and county of Los Angeles as well as the Los Angeles Board of Education, and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and dedicated in 1957. It represents a piece of California’s legacy during the Mexican-American War, Mills and others say. The original fort was built after several skirmishes occurred between U.S. forces and the Californios. It sat on a hill overlooking what was then El Pueblo de Los Angeles and was named after Captain Benjamin Moore, the highest-ranking officer of the First Dragoons killed at the Battle of San Pasqual, Mills said.

A peace treaty was reached by Gen. Andres Pico and Lt. Col. John C. Fremont in 1847 at Campo de Cahuenga several miles from the fort, on what is now known as Lankershim Boulevard near Universal City. As a result, the first Fourth of July flag-raising occurred at Fort Moore not long after. On that day, cannons were fired and the American flag was raised. The Declaration of Independence was read in English and in Spanish, and afterward, a great fiesta between soldiers and civilians took place for hours, according to historical accounts.

The signing of the treaty at Campo de Cahuenga also marked the formal end of the Mexican-American War in the California territory in 1848.

The monument itself includes a large-scale bas-relief, a 237-foot-long brick facade wall, a 68-foot-high-free standing pylon with an American eagle relief and an 80-foot-long waterfall fountain that was decommission in 1978 as a water conservation measure during the drought.

It is the only public art in the city that portrays a historic event that occurred at the actual site of the work, according to the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

But “damage due to time, the elements, seismic activity and human interaction,” have all taken its toll on the monument, according to the county’s Department of Public Works, which has completed plans for the restoration. At least $500,000 in the total funding also comes from the city of Los Angeles. Restoration and repairs will include electrical work, plumbing, upgrading the security and decorative lighting and providing Americans with Disabilities Act access.

Mills said the monument remains a significant piece of local history.

“This monument also honors the pioneers who were in the area,” she said. “We’ve kind of lost that history. It’s a beautiful piece of art. This celebrates our flag and the unity of that day.”

