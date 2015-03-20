Navy veteran shares memorable story of last days of Vietnam War

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (Tribune News Service) — For almost 40 years, Jon Malay tucked away the memories, thinking that one day—after careers in which he studied weather for the Navy or sold satellites that recorded the swirling winds of hurricanes—he would write about being on the ship that became the last American military presence of the Vietnam War.

No matter how busy he was advising astronauts how to interpret weather phenomenon from space or working with NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and NASA, Malay thought about his time aboard the Navy destroyer, the USS Benjamin Stoddert.

“It was actually the most memorable of my career,” said the Falmouth resident.

Malay, 66, finally got the chance to dig out his notebooks and go back in time. With research from Navy archives and letters from his wife, Sharon, who was a newlywed when she saved every note he wrote during that tumultuous tour in 1975, Malay created a first-person narrative called “War in Our Wake.”

It’s neither history book nor war account, Malay said, but a “deeply personal story that I’m proud to tell.”

Decades after the Stoddert tour, Malay discovered something that put the ship’s mission in a totally different light. He’d always been proud of an impromptu rescue the ship had performed, but didn’t learn until a few years ago that his captain had disobeyed a direct order by saving lives.

“I didn’t know that he’d risked his career to do this,” Malay said recently. “It just made the story that much better.”

It was May 1975, days after the fall of Saigon had been chronicled in dramatic photos of helicopters retrieving people from rooftops. The North Vietnamese had taken over the Republic of Vietnam, America’s allies in the war against the spread of Communism.

The South Vietnamese who had helped the United States, as well as Americans and other internationals in Saigon, were desperate to get out of the collapsing country.

The rest of the American military had pulled out of Southeast Asia, and Malay wondered what the Stoddert was doing, still in country.

When guys on the bridge noticed a slow-moving boat on their last patrol along the Vietnam coast, they came across a rusty old fishing boat, overloaded with men, women and children fleeing the troops in their wake.

The Stoddert took all 158 refugees aboard, assuming they’d sink, starve or be executed if left behind. In the book, Malay writes with pride—and amazement—at the way technicians and engineers provided shelter for the families on the deck of the ship.

A talented welder even built platforms with two simple toilets for the passengers with their seat openings suspended above the water.

Malay didn’t know until he looked through Navy archives that the ship’s captain, Pete Hekman, had radioed his superiors for guidance when the Stoddert first spotted the refugees.

The day before, the ship had rescued a gunboat crew of allies from the Republic of Vietnam Navy. The Stoddert already was running low on fuel, and its quarters were full with its own crew of 350, plus the South Vietnamese.

And, the countries accepting war refugees, including the Philippines, already had taken more than they could handle. That’s why the captain was told to provide the refugees with food and water, but was ordered not to bring them on board.

Hekman “then did something that I call heroic,” Malay writes in the book. “Without further discussion with higher authority, the captain ordered that all of the people be brought on board. His absolutely correct judgment was that these people were likely going to die if we left them there.”

The Stoddert also patrolled the waters off the Vietnam coast for wreckage from a plane crash. A U.S. Air Force C-5A Galaxy, a large military transport, was being used to carry Vietnamese orphans—many who had been fathered by American service members—to safety along with nurses and other military personnel. There was an explosion on board, and 134 people, including 76 children, of the 328 passengers died.

The Stoddert crew was looking for crash carnage, expecting to find pieces of the cargo hatch to determine what had caused it to blow off.

What the sailors found was much more haunting. Crew members spotted a body adrift in the water, and Malay was one of six sent to retrieve it. They recovered the remains of a crew member who was thrown out of the plane when the hatch blew.

Malay will never forget the sights and smells that assailed him.

“I can still smell it, if I think about it, these 41 years later,” he wrote.

The Stoddert’s two rescue missions actually take up a small portion of the 254-page paperback. The rest of the book is devoted to the professional and cultural experiences Malay had. He discovered a love for kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, when he was part of an exchange program with a Korean vessel. His love of the vegetable dish, usually made with fermented cabbage, over “sticky rice,” continues to this day.

He also shares stories from Hong Kong and the Philippines, “and you feel you are sitting there with the author as he recounts these stories,” wrote Linda Boris, a retired Navy commander who lives in New Jersey.

Malay details research he discovered about the crash of the plane, sent to rescue the Vietnamese orphans, that Boris used in a book she wrote called, “Every Sparrow That Falls.”

Roger Launius, a chief historian for NASA and senior curator at the Smithsonian Institution, has known Malay for more than 20 years. In a review of the book on Amazon, he said his friend did a good job describing the exotic and picturesque land of Vietnam—and the calamity that befell it.

“He captures its essence,” Launius wrote, “and the tragedy of a war that could have both been avoided with effective diplomatic action and won, had the U.S. demonstrated the will to do so.”

