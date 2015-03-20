Missile operator was poised for nuclear war in the turn of a key

LUBBOCK, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Col. Larry Hasbrouck sat either at the controls of a Minuteman missile or was training other nuclear missile officers for much of the cold war.

The New York native who now lives in Lubbock, recalls he learned a system for which frequent examinations essentially required perfection of its operators.

And he remembers well the saying that described the tests:

“To err is human, to forgive is not Strategic Air Command policy.”

Still, he survived the cold war in a career that could have ended suddenly because of the unyielding requirements of making a grade of 100 on tests.

He spent a portion of his time in the cold war at the controls of a Minuteman, ready to personally turn one of the two keys that would launch an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a nuclear warhead.

Actually, except for moments of crisis or visits by headquarters brass, it could be boring duty, with nothing to do but listen for the message containing the emergency war order that everyone hoped would never come.

According to Hasbrouck, the nearest it came was in the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the Soviet Union began building missile sites to launch nuclear weapons that could strike the Western Hemisphere.

“That was a tough time. That was the closest. We had only 10 Minuteman missiles ready. The only missiles we had at that time were the Atlas and the Titan, but they were not very reliable.”

Operators were sitting at controls of the missiles, though, when President John F. Kennedy announced to the world on Oct. 22, 1962, that any nuclear missile launched from Cuba would trigger a full retaliatory response by the United States upon the Soviet Union.

“Kennedy did the right thing — he out-bluffed (Soviet Premier Nikita) Khrushchev.”

But in ordinary times, missileers, as they refer to themselves, could study, read, or talk — even sleep, so long as one remained awake.

Hasbrouck remembers the first missiles in the Air Force were the Titan and the Atlas. “They were liquid fuel missiles, and they are a plumber’s nightmare — very hard to keep up.”

Then, the new Minuteman — new in 1962 — came into service, and Hasbrouck became an instructor for new missileers.

Although SAC legislated perfection for its missile operators, perfection wasn’t attainable, and comrades in the missile arms were willing to share what kind of questions were on tests. Not specifics, but the kind of, “Did they throw you any curves?” questions.

Hasbrouck remembers other imperfect incidents than just written tests:

“My friend, Earl Anderson, and I were sitting at the controls, and some of the people from higher headquarters — from Strategic Air Command — came to look at us, because it was new to everybody.”

A test launch, which was without a nuclear warhead, was to be done as an illustration.

“At the end of the training session, you run through a launch. They give us the message, we authenticate the message, and then we run the check list that at the end says, ‘On my mark, launch.’

“Earl and I did that. He said, ‘On my mark, launch, 1-2-3, mark.’ He turned the key. I only turned my key half way — and broke it off!

“I died!”

He remembers, “Earl thought for a minute, and said, ‘I’m going to call one of the other control centers and they will launch the missiles for us.’ Well, the system couldn’t do that at that time. But later, because of that, they made it so that in a squadron — a flight control center — one can launch all if the other four are gone.”

It was a harbinger of things to come, and an even more important system was coming after that.

“I was involved in the airborne launch control system. We had an aircraft called the Looking Glass, which had the capability to launch all the 1,000 missiles from the air.”

That technique parried the Russians plan to knock out the control centers on the ground, rather than to hit the missile silos themselves.

War planning developed into what Hasbrouck calls a Triad — a simultaneous attack from ground, air, and submarine.

In times of national alert, the Triad is ordered to move:

“It gets right up to the point where the aircraft — the bombers — and the submarines all get ready to go. In fact, they go and circle the Soviet Union. Then, they get a message to come on back.”

Hasbrouck believes the missile-capable submarines are the best possible deterrent to an attack by an enemy, because they can’t be located exactly.

It isn’t because the nations are not interested in conquering America, or that they wouldn’t strike first, according to Hasbrouck. It’s the deterrent that keeps them at bay.

An account that apparently circulated among the higher officers indicates Russia had a plan for a first strike, and once attempted to carry it out.

Hasbrouck spoke of an incident in July 1968 that could have been the beginning of the end.

“The Soviets at that time were behind us, but they did have submarines that could launch missiles just like we did. The difference was that our submarines could launch them from under water. The Soviets had to come to the surface and then launch.

“The Chinese were doing naval warfare, and the Soviets said, good time for us to surprise the United States, because they will blame China — China was doing naval warfare.

“So, they got 800 miles from Pearl Harbor. The submarine launched, the guys turned their keys, but thank God, the missile blew up as it was launching and blew up the submarine.”

Hasbrouck said the United States also had a plan to go first, and it was extremely imminent during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The implications of nuclear warfare are heavy for the life of the nation and for the death of the enemy.

“We’re still stronger, but not like we should be,” Hasbrouck said.

Hasbrouck looks soberly at the cost of freedom:

“I always felt that I was protecting the country, and that I knew that because we were strong, people wouldn’t bother us — peace through strength.”

He said, “This was a volunteer job. When I turned those keys, I knew I was going to kill a million people. and we always said this to our guys: ‘If you feel that you can’t turn those keys, tell us quickly and it will not hurt your career.’

“I only had one person in five years who came to me and said, ‘I just can’t do it’ — in tears.

“I said, ‘Fine son, we’ll find something else for you. Don’t worry.’”

The lone exception meant that Americans were willing then and now to stand for freedom, no matter the cost.

