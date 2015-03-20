Memphis Belle to go on display at Air Force Museum in 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The Memphis Belle, one of the legendary American aircraft of World War II, will be put on public display at the main complex next year after more than a decade of restoration at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, officials said Wednesday.

The historic Army Air Forces B-17F bomber will be unveiled May 17, 2018, the 75th anniversary of the crew’s 25th mission over Europe, said museum curator Jeff Duford.

The plane embodies as much symbolism for the Air Force in its fight over the wartorn skies of Europe as the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima for the Marine Corps or the USS Arizona battleship memorial at Pearl Harbor for the Navy, Duford said.

“The Memphis Belle is that for the U.S. Air Force, but also the country,” he said.

Workers have worked to meticulously restore the plane, scraping paint, bending metal and fabricating parts, since the aircraft arrived in 2005.

The Boeing-built plane was made famous with the first crew to complete 25 combat missions over Europe and return to America. Bomber crews suffered massive losses during the war.

Then-Lt. Robert Morgan, the plane’s chief pilot, named the bomber after his girlfriend, Margaret Polk of Memphis, Tenn. The romance didn’t survive the war, but the plane and the 10-man crew became “rock stars” when they returned to the United Sates in June 1943 for a three-month war bond and morale raising tour, a museum curator has said.

One of those stops in a cross country 33-city, factory and military airfield tour landed at Patterson Field in Dayton.

The exploits were recorded in a 1944 documentary and retold to a new generation in a 1990 Hollywood movie.

Memphis Belle crews flew through perilous, flak-filled skies dodging Nazi Germany fighters on missions over Europe beginning in November 1942. The plane was based at the 324th Bomb Squadron of the 91st Bomb Group (Heavy) in Bassingborne, England. The crew marked its 25th wartime mission bombing a German Navy shipyard at Lorient, France on May 17, 1943.

Limited numbers of visitors have been allowed to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the bomber in restoration hangar tours in a restricted-access area of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

