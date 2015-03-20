Medal of Honor sits atop the nation's pyramid of valor

PUEBLO, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Honoring warriors for bravery in combat is an ancient tradition.

In the American military, the origin of the Medal of Honor dates back to the American Revolution, when Gen. George Washington wanted to give badges of merit to soldiers who distinguished themselves. That little heart-shaped badge allowed a common soldier to walk past guard posts and sentries without challenge, just like an officer.

The Medal of Honor came from the Union side of the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln authorized such a medal for both the Navy and Army. They were intended for enlisted men.

On the other side of the battlefield, Confederate commanders had no medals to award. Soldiers who distinguished themselves in battle were mentioned by name in “dispatches” that detailed what occurred. That was considered honor enough.

Today, the Medal of Honor sits atop a pyramid of U.S. military decorations for bravery in combat.

The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry in battle that rises “above and beyond the call of duty.” That definition was attached in 1917, when the Army was developing a more rigorous test for combat decorations.

The second tier of battlefield decorations are the military crosses — the Distinguished Service Cross (Army), Navy Cross (Navy and Marines), Air Force Cross and Coast Guard Cross.

The DSC and the other crosses are given for “extraordinary heroism” that doesn’t quite rise to the level of the Medal of Honor.

Created during World War I, the DSC was awarded to more than 6,000 U.S. servicemen in that war. Pilots in particular seemed to win them. Capt.

Eddie Rickenbacker, who shot down 26 German planes and balloons, received the DSC eight times.

The Silver Star became recognized as the third-highest combat decoration during World War II. It evolved from a small silver star button that U.S. commanders occasionally awarded on battlefields during World War I. The Silver Star is awarded for gallantry in action against the enemy. By World War II, the little star was placed on its own medal and made available to all services.

The Bronze Star with a V for valor is the fourth tier of combat decorations. It was created toward the end of World War II to recognize the more frequent acts of bravery in everyday combat. The V device indicates battlefield heroism because the Bronze Star can also be given for merit in a combat theater.

The Purple Heart also traces its roots back to George Washington’s heart-shaped badge for merit. The Army created the Purple Heart in 1932 as a medal for merit and bravery, but during World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered that it be awarded to all U.S. service personnel who were wounded or killed in action. That is still the purpose of the Purple Heart today.

proper@chieftain.com

©2017 The Pueblo Chieftain (Pueblo, Colo.)

Visit The Pueblo Chieftain (Pueblo, Colo.) at www.chieftain.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

