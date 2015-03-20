Marine Corps base that could have been an Army base shares a heritage with San Juan Capistrano

SANTA ANA, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — If things had worked out differently in the months leading up to World War II, Orange County could have had an Army base for a neighbor instead of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

When Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and America pondered being drawn into war in Europe, the Marines looked at ranch land between Oceanside and San Clemente as a possible training ground.

It was decided the land was too far from the Marines’ facilities in San Diego, retired Marine Corps Col. Richard Rothwell told the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Instead, the Army began negotiations to purchase the cattle ranch, Rothwell said. But officials decided the terrain wasn’t suitable for the military branch’s needs.

Then Japan’s Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor thrust the United States into war and the Marines decided 17 miles of pristine beaches between Oceanside and Orange County would be ideal for practicing the new form of warfare destined to be fought in the Pacific.

“The Marines learned that unlike the first world war, when they had fought alongside the Army in Europe, in this war they would be training very closely with the U.S. Navy,” Rothwell said. “The two services would be charged with developing and perfecting a new form of warfare – amphibious warfare – that required us to project military power across thousands of miles of hostile ocean and heavily fortified Japanese islands, with the ultimate goal of invading the Japanese homeland.”

In 1942, the government purchased 125,000 acres for $4.2 million, said Rothwell, president of the Camp Pendleton Historical Society.

It proved to be a wise decision.

“Camp Pendleton was the engine that drove the Marine Corps’ presence in the Pacific theater,” Rothwell said. Marines who trained on the world’s largest amphibious base fought pivotal battles across the Pacific, culminating with Iwo Jima, Okinawa and victory over Japan.

Rothwell addressed a historical society meeting at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center as part of the Marines’ celebration of 75 years at Camp Pendleton. Since Memorial Day weekend, San Juan Capistrano’s historical society has hosted an exhibit celebrating the base’s history. The exhibit’s final day is Friday, Nov. 17. Call 949-493-8444 to arrange to see it.

What some attendees at Sunday’s talk may not have realized is the histories of Camp Pendleton and San Juan Capistrano are intertwined.

“If we scrape away the last 75 years, our two communities are very similar,” Rothwell said. “We both have our roots with the Spanish mission system, and we both owe a great deal of our history to a very large and wonderful cattle ranch.”

Some history, related by Rothwell:

San Juan Capistrano and Camp Pendleton share a heritage of thousands of years of indigenous culture.

Villages inhabited what are now San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente in Orange County, as well as Las Pulgas at I-5 and Vandegrift Boulevard at Basilone Road on Camp Pendleton.

European settlement of San Juan Capistrano began in 1775 with Mission San Juan Capistrano. European settlement of what is now Camp Pendleton began in 1798 with Mission San Luis Rey.

In 1841, California’s governor deeded what was known as Rancho Santa Margarita to its administrators, brothers Pio and Andres Pico. It grew into Rancho Santa Margarita y Las Flores.

In 1846, as war broke out between the United States and Mexico, Pio Pico, the last Mexican governor of California, fled to Mexico, having been vocal against Americans who were settling in California unwilling to become Mexican citizens and convert to Catholicism, as required by Mexico.

The United States took control of California, and the Pico brothers became U.S. citizens and owned the ranch together until 1863, when Andres sold to his brother. Pio Pico later sold the ranch to his brother-in-law, John Forster.

Forster, an Englishman who became known as Don Juan Forster, had become a Mexican citizen and converted to Catholicism, marrying into gentry – the Pico brothers’ sister Ysidora.

Forster acquired lands in Orange County including Mission San Juan Capistrano, where his family lived for a time.

When Forster died in 1882, the family sold the ranch to Richard O’Neill, an Irishman. O’Neill had a silent partner, financier James Flood. When they died, their sons owned the ranch together. Then both sons died, within a day of each other, in 1926.

The Floods wanted to sell the ranch and split the money. The O’Neill family wanted to keep it as a cattle ranch. The ranch was partitioned. When the government purchased the San Diego County lands to create Camp Pendleton, the O’Neill family retained a vast Orange County cattle ranch.

The Marines strategically located Camp Pendleton’s major installations inland – out of reach of potential shelling by Japanese submarines – and spread out buildings haphazardly to make them a harder target.

“Fortunately,” Rothwell said, “it was never put to the test.”

Marines from Camp Pendleton have continued to serve the nation from Korea to Vietnam, Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and wherever called, he said.

Until about 10 years ago the ranch’s main house was the base commander’s quarters. Today it is a museum and events venue.

See camppendletonhistoricalsociety.org.

