Maine town hosting ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient from Civil War

AUBURN, Maine (Tribune News Service) -- A rededication ceremony for a Civil War veteran and the city's only Medal of Honor recipient will take place on the anniversary of his heroic actions.

Moses C. Hanscom, a corporal in Company F of the 19th Maine Infantry, captured the flag of the 26th North Carolina regiment on Oct. 14, 1863, during the Battle of Bristoe Station in Virginia.

His gravestone states that he is a Medal of Honor recipient -- the country's highest military honor -- but the government-issued marker misspelled Hanscom's last name as "Hansom."

A new gravestone with the correct spelling was installed last week at no cost by Collette Monuments of Lewiston.

To honor his valor and service, Auburn has scheduled a public rededication ceremony for Hanscom at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Riverside Drive entrance. Descendants of Hanscom are expected to attend.

Born in Durham in 1842, Hanscom attended Newton Theological Institution in Massachusetts after the war, but died at age 30 in 1873.

Hanscom's medal is on display at the Maine State Museum in Augusta.

One other Medal of Honor recipient is buried in the Twin Cities. Thomas McMahon of Lewiston was awarded his medal for valor during the Vietnam War. He is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery. McMahon Elementary School is named in his honor.



