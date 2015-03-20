Lakota leader Crazy Horse's family tries to set the record straight with book

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Crazy Horse, who led the Lakota to victory over Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s U.S. Army troops at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876, is among the most storied of Native Americans.

But the stories have most often been told by outsiders.

“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy” seeks to change that. It’s based on oral history passed down through the family of Edward Clown, Crazy Horse’s nephew, and told to William Matson, a documentary filmmaker and writer from Oregon.

Matson and two Crazy Horse relatives, Floyd Clown Jr. and Douglas War Eagle, will be at the Coronado Library Saturday at 11 a.m. for a reading and signing coordinated through Bay Books.

Q: How did you come to work on this book?

A: That was actually decided before I was born. My dad was in the 7th Cavalry during World War II and during basic training they used to ask, “Who won the Battle of the Little Bighorn?” And he said, “The Indians did.” That was the wrong answer. He was punished for it. And apparently he held a grudge that he passed along to his son.

Q: How did he pass it on?

A: Near the end of his life he was working on a book about the Battle of the Little Bighorn from the Native perspective. He got lymphoma and on his death bed he asked me to take it on. It wasn’t really my deal, but I couldn’t say no.

There was a guy named Eugene Little Coyote who had an email address. This was in 1999. There weren’t a lot of people on the reservation then who had email addresses. I contacted him and asked him if he had any stories about Little Bighorn. He said, “Sure.”

So I went out there, to Chief Dull Knife College (in Montana). He was eating his lunch. I told him who I was and I said, “Do you have any stories about Little Bighorn?” And he said, “No.”

So I said, “Do you know anybody who does?” And he said, “Follow me.” He led me to the library and said, “Read these.” I wound up reading something like 300 books about Crazy Horse and the battle.

At one point, I was in South Dakota, talking to a ranger who happened to be Lakota. I was talking about Crazy Horse and I said I wanted to know about the women who raised him because they weren’t in any of the books. He went to his office and gave me Doug War Eagle’s phone number.

I went to see Doug. I had been working on a feature film about Crazy Horse and I showed it to them. They told me it was garbage and if I wanted the real story, I had to get rid of it. I agreed.

Q: I understand at some point you went into a sweat lodge with them.

A: I did. They told me I had to do it so they could see if my heart was good. I was excited. We were in there about two hours, and when we got out, nobody said anything. There was no judgment or anything. I wanted to find out where I stood. I said, “I wish I knew your language. I would have sung with you.” And they said, “We don’t let you because you sing like Merle Haggard.” That’s when I knew I didn’t have to be walking on eggshells around them any more.

This was about 2001, and from that point on we started going around to different places. I drove them. Their oral history was in landmarks and they needed to see the landmarks to understand what they had been told by their grandparents. The book took quite a while to finish, and not everybody was happy about it. There were some people who called the publisher and tried to stop it. The publisher paused it for three months to make sure everything was on the up and up.

Q: Who complained about it?

A: There is a rivalry among the various bands of the Lakota about where Crazy Horse’s family is from. Many people think it’s the Pine Ridge Reservation, which used to be known as the Red Cloud Agency. But that’s where he was killed, with the help of members of his own tribe. The question to ask is, if the head of your family was killed by your neighbors, would you stay in the neighborhood? His relatives wound up on the Cheyenne River Reservation, and they went into hiding for a long time. They felt the government was out to kill the family.

Q: What made them think it was finally OK to come out and tell their story?

A: They had what we would call a vision quest. This was in 1998, and the vision was, “Stand up and tell the truth.” So that’s what they did.

Q: Isn’t all this the subject of ongoing litigation? Something about Crazy Horse malt liquor?

A: Yes, there was a suit, brought by his descendants. It was decided in favor of the estate, not the liquor company. But then they had to decide who the estate was, which family. This is being heard on the Redbud Reservation, one of the four main Lakota reservations. It’s gone on for quite a while. The people I wrote the book about, the Clown family, are the only ones with a paper trail to Crazy Horse. The probate records are in the back of the book.

For me, after working with them for quite a number of years, I have no doubt who they are. You just know.

Q: What are some of the things that historians get wrong about Crazy Horse?

A: Mostly small details. Who his relatives were and how he was raised. Mari Sandoz, who wrote the first big Crazy Horse biography, which was really a historical novel, said he had to have a rock hanging from his ear when he fought. That never made sense to me. Who wants to go into battle with a rock banging against your head? The relatives told me, “No, that was his horse.” His horse had been shot out from underneath him so he added protection, a small rock hanging from its ear.

Their history actually made more sense than ours. Ours was all third party and a lot of it was told through the lens of our culture. I tried to take myself completely out of it as much as I could and let the relatives have the last say. If there was any little thing they thought was wrong, it got pulled.

Q: What’s your favorite story from the book, the one that speaks most clearly to you about who Crazy Horse was?

A: Probably the most defining story would be the Little Bighorn battle, where he charges through the infantry line and doesn’t get hurt, and then decides to turn around and do it again. It speaks to not only him, but to how the Lakota fought.They didn’t have generals. A chief is our concept, not theirs. For them, the only way you get people to follow you is by example.

When he charged through the line twice, the battle had been stalled. Everybody stood up and thought, “If he can do it, we can do it.” It was the culmination of the battle and the victory that they had. I would say that is what solidified Crazy Horse’s reputation among the Lakota, and it’s why we talk about him still today.

“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy,” by the Edward Clown Family as told to William B. Matson; Gibbs Smith; 256 pages

john.wilkens@sduniontribune.com

©2017 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

