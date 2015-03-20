Horrors of Syrian chemical weapon attack were 1st widely witnessed in WWI

The Syrian government's chemical weapon attack, with its images of dead children, coincides with this week's 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, where chlorine, mustard gas and other poisons were widely used.

Thousands of soldiers on both sides of the conflict were killed or badly injured by chemical weapons.

The horrors of it were captured by the British WWI poet Wilfred Owen. "Gas! GAS! Quick, boys!" he wrote of a poison mustard gas alarm in his poem, Dulce et Decorum Est. He described a soldier unable to put his gas mask on in time and "flound'ring like a man in fire or lime."

"Behind the wagon that we flung him in,

And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,

His hanging face, like a devil's sick of sin;

If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood

Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs…"

The Syrian attack likely involved a banned nerve agent, top medical groups said Wednesday. The attack on the northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun has drawn international censure as images circulated of children lying limp and elderly men foaming at the mouth. But the reported effects - choking and gasping - echoed what Owen had seen on the Western Front.

"Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud

Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues. . ."

The Syrian government has used chemical weapons in the past, most notably when it dropped the poison agent, sarin, on the Damascus suburbs in 2013, killing hundreds of people. Scores of people were reported killed Tuesday.

The German Army first used poison gas - in this case, chlorine - on April 22, 1915 in fighting at Ypres, in Belgium, according to a book published by the chief of the U.S. Chemical Warfare Service, Brig Gen. Amos A. Fries, and a colleague, Clarence J. West.

In "Chemical Warfare," they presented an account of a Methodist minister in Ypres who witnessed the aftermath: "There staggered into our midst French soldiers, blinded, coughing, chests heaving, faces an ugly purple color _ lips speechless with agony, and behind them, in the gas-choked trenches, we learned that they had left hundreds of dead and dying comrades. . . .It was the most fiendish, wicked thing I have ever seen."

Both sides went on to use poison gas regularly in the war. To the chlorine arsenal was added mustard gas, also called "yellow cross," from the German shell markings. "It is highly poisonous," Fries and West wrote, "being in that respect the most useful of all war gases."

"It burns the body inside or out, wherever there is moisture," they wrote. "Eyes, lungs and soft parts of the body are readily attacked." The Germans were said to have used so much it in an attack on the French city of Armentieres in 1918 that it ran in the streets.

Then came phosgene, an irritant that caused the lungs to fill with fluid.

After World War I ended in 1918, the authors felt a book about the chemical war service would be useful, "and the ever increasing interest in this branch of warfare," the men wrote.

"It is hoped that the facts here presented may further increase the interest in Chemical Warfare, for. . .it must be recognized as a permanent and very vital branch of the Army of every country," they wrote.

In the forward to the book, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert, the first director of the Chemical Warfare Service, wrote of the impact of gas on civilians. "The range of gas clouds is no greater than that of artillery," he wrote. "And the population in the area behind the front line must, if they remain in such range, take their chance."