History forgot these Black WWII soldiers, so a group is making its mission to remember
By DENISE M. WATSON | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: April 29, 2021
This October morning, Wiggins stood on the edge of a freshly tilled field outside the Dutch village of Margraten.
The stench of death was suffocating. In the pre-dawn darkness, Wiggins could make out the strange harvest: rows and rows of dead American soldiers.
Wiggins died in 2013, and his widow, Janice, said recently that he spent most of his life trying to forget that grim work detail. History seemed to forget, too.
Tuesday is National Commemoration day in
“Of course, the question is ‘why’? If they’re treated equally in death, why make them exceptional,” Dickon said recently. “We have to make them exceptional. We have to. We have to tell their stories.”
___
Mieke Kirkels was working on an oral history project about the development of Margraten. During interviews, several elderly locals mentioned those “poor Black boys” who created the cemetery. Kirkels got Wiggins’ number from a former first sergeant of his.
Janice remembers her husband’s mixture of shock and anger as he spoke with Kirkels. He’d often talked to his wife about his Army time, how it bettered his life, the countries he’d visited. He’d even written an autobiography.
But in their 30-plus years of marriage, he’d never mentioned the bodies.
“When Mieke called he had to deal with it,” Janice said. “He would often fight in his sleep and he would make noises, but he would just say it was something with the war. He never went into details.”
He agreed to be interviewed and was included in a documentary, “The Fields of Margraten: Bitter Harvest.”
Later that year, the Dutch government invited him to return to Margraten for the 65th commemoration of the liberation of south
He struggled to write the speech, Janice said. That was odd. Her husband was such an admired educator and eloquent speaker that in 2005 the state of
“He realized he was the only one who could tell the story from his perspective; he really felt that obligation,” Janice said. “It was an honor, it was a gift, but it was also a tremendous burden. But he was never the same after that. He had to keep reliving it and he was a much more serious person.”
___
When Wiggins revisited those days, he often mentioned the woman outside the newly liberated
The French woman said to Wiggins, then a 19-year-old first sergeant: “You don’t understand how it is to have your freedom, to lose it and then regain it.”
Wiggins didn’t know how to tell her that he never knew what it was like to truly be free.
Two years before, he fled to the Army. Life was so precarious for Blacks in his rural
His new life was slightly better. He was making more money than he’d ever make picking cotton.
By the time the Americans breached Normandy, Wiggins had learned to read with the help of a library volunteer.
But the military was just as segregated as the South.
African Americans weren’t even initially allowed to serve in combat. They filled the quartermaster service companies and supplied food, fuel and ammunition to the front.
On the transport over, Wiggins and other Blacks were assigned to the bowels of the ship, while whites bunked on the higher decks. When they camped, everything was separate — where they ate, where they saw a doc, where they slept. Once in
In September, the
The Black soldiers became a curiosity. Few, if any, of the Dutch had ever seen a Black person. Moreover, the villagers had been occupied by the Germans since 1940. The Nazis described Black Americans as having tails like monkeys and an appetite for human flesh. Once, Wiggins walked up to a group of girls who had gathered for weeks, at a distance, to watch the men work. He offered his hand in greeting and one girl touched it. She then drew it back and stared at it as if to see if would change color.
Soon, the residents seemed simply grateful for anyone who was there to help them recover. Several of the Black soldiers in turn “adopted” them. It wasn’t unusual for Black truck drivers to rumble through the village and drop a crate of food in front of a home.
By that October, a rainy fall began, a record cold winter was on its way, and the 960th had its orders.
“On that first day, we realized that whatever life experiences we’d had as African Americans, this was our obligation,” Wiggins said during his 2009 speech at the Margraten ceremony, “to set aside our prejudices, our colors, and our fears and give to these young Americans the honor, the respect and the dignity that they so well deserved.”
Each gravesite had to be precise: 6 feet long, 6 feet deep, 3 feet wide. The men had to take a dead soldier, open his mouth and place a dog tag inside for identification.
There were no caskets. The gravediggers had to respectfully bury their men in mattress covers.
One soldier would sit a dead man up while another slid the cover over his head, down his stiff body and over his feet.
The newly deceased were easier to maneuver.
Each end of the cover was tied and the body lowered into the grave.
Too many times, there were no identification tags or mouths to put them in. Too many times the Black soldiers buried severed legs and arms.
During hard rains — and it never seemed to stop, Wiggins said — a freshly dug grave dissolved into a brown pudding. Wet bodies couldn’t be buried, and tents did not always keep them dry. Once the cold came, the icy earth refused to yield, and diggers attacked it with blowtorches and axes. Many times, the bodies were frozen, too.
Still, the men worked from dawn until dark, often weeping as they shoveled. “Taps” played at the end of the night. The morning brought the rumble of trucks with more bodies.
“In all those eight, nine and sometimes 10 hours a day that we were digging there was fear was in the air,” Wiggins said. “Or perhaps it was sadness. Every day was the same. Nevertheless, you didn’t get used to it.”
Wiggins worked in the cemetery for several weeks until he was promoted by Gen.
More men came in to continue the construction of the 65-acre cemetery. It now contains 8,301 burials and “Tablets of the Missing” with 1,722 names.
Dutch families adopted each grave, and they decorate them on special occasions They have passed on the responsibility to their children and grandchildren.
Wiggins never buried any Black bodies.
___
Kirkels learned about the
The soldiers included members of the quartermaster units who were killed in the line of duty and infantrymen who armed — finally — in the last weeks of the war.
By then, Wiggins had passed at age 87. Janice worked with Kirkels to finish the book he started with her, “From Alabama to Margraten.”
It was published only in
“My father,”
___
The two have become friends and collaborators, two 70-ish storytellers concerned about the human aftermath of the war. Kirkels in 2019 was recognized by the country for her work and appointed an officer in the Royal Order of
After Schepers met Kirkels, she met other Dutch men and women who had been born to
Dickon wrote and expanded on the text, adding the necessary texture of American racism and the segregated military. It helped explain how the biracial offspring were left with so many questions.
The book was released in September.
Fraternization among Allied troops and European women was discouraged but not uncommon, Dickon said. Tens of thousands of children were born throughout
While the white offspring could blend in, biracial children rarely could.
Dickon said military policy and social customs, in America and
For example, if couples wanted to marry, interracial marriage was almost impossible. It was illegal in most
The military often reassigned Black soldiers out of the country when it learned that they got a local pregnant. It refused to pass on location information if the mothers requested to know. American adoption agencies often refused to get involved.
In turn, the children grew up knowing nothing and could not understand why they were “different.”
The majority of subjects in the “Dutch Children” book were neglected, abused, tormented in public and denied jobs when they became adults.
Schepers, who met Kirkels in 2014, was born to a mother who kept him in the basement separate from his white siblings. He was later sent to live with an elderly widow who scrubbed his skin repeatedly to try to remove its color.
He was later moved to a Catholic orphanage where he was sexually abused.
“They were neither Black nor white, Dutch or American,” Dickon said. “They didn’t know about each other, they didn’t know who their fathers were, they didn’t know any of this history of the way Blacks had been treated.”
The children grew up in separate towns and villages and didn’t know each other until they were brought together by Kirkels’ work.
After learning of his American heritage, Schepers was quoted as saying, “It suddenly felt like I belonged to something.”
He started organizing the children, most of them senior citizens, in a loose community before he died in 2016.
Dickon’s interest in their story was personal. His American mother fell under the charms of a GI on a train ride, Dickon said. She later became pregnant and the soldier vanished.
He grew up with questions and only recently discovered his father’s identity through DNA analysis.
This all shows the importance, he said, of knowing and telling histories. Books are not the only things left with gaping holes.
Dickon said he believes there’s a natural instinct to take care of and memorialize the war dead. But to do so, we need to know who they are.
“Whatever the motivation is,” Dickon said, “in the larger scheme of history, it seems natural to bring this story of
Looking for info, relatives
Dutch historian
Here are names of those
