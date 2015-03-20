French woman cares for the graves of US soldiers who died in WWII

ANNISTON, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Jocelyne Papelard-Brescia remembers the kindness U.S. soldiers gave to her and her family in France during World War II, and so she’s giving that kindness back today.

Papelard-Brescia, speaking at The Star on Thursday during a visit to the U.S., talked about her work caring for the graves of fallen U.S. servicemen in French soil.

And when she speaks of the men of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and the 7th Infantry Division, who fought German soldiers from her native land, she calls them “our soldiers,” with ample reason.

Papelard-Brescia’s father was forced by the Germans to work in a rubber factory during the war, and wasn’t able to return home until 1946. While her father was away she and her mother lived with her grandparents near a large U.S. supply camp, where the soldiers brought them food and paid the women to wash clothes.

“They spoiled me rotten,” Papelard-Brescia said of her time living there as a young child. “Absolutely wonderful memories of the GIs, who would take me in the jeep and take me in their arms ... I cannot describe how grateful and privileged I am to be here this minute.”

Her trip to the U.S. this year was the first in 23 years. She came to the U.S. on a Fulbright Scholarship years ago and married an American before returning to France.

Papelard-Brescia lives in Raddon, France, near the country’s eastern border with Germany. It’s also near the Epinal American Cemetery, the resting place of thousands of U.S. servicemen. There she met the man who oversees the cemetery and was asked to adopt two graves whose family members, in Brooklyn and Rhode Island, asked for someone in France to care for them.

“I started with those two boys,” Papelard-Brescia said. Soon, though, she was caring for the graves of many more, and she got help to do so.

In 2012 she was interviewed for a newspaper article about her work at the cemetery and her desire to recruit more help; the story drew a big response. In 2014 she founded the U.S. Memory Grand Est France, which matches graves with volunteers, who look after the graves and place flowers on them during Memorial Day ceremonies.

In 2014 and 2015 the group put roses on each of the more than 5,250 graves in the Epinal American Cemetery. The organization also helps pay for trips to France for the children of soldiers buried there who cannot afford to travel to visit the cemetery.

Asked why it is that French people near where she lives are so willing to help care for the graves of U.S. soldiers, Papelard-Brescia spoke of the people who lived near the Vosges Mountains, close to the German border.

“The French people living there suffered greatly at the hands of the Germans,” she said.

Even after the invasion of Normandy by U.S. forces, which began in June 1944, Germans were still arresting French citizens, she said. Farms were burned and people sent to concentration camps.

“So these people are very prone to thanking the American soldiers for what they did,” she said.

The focus of most people is on the soldiers who fought and died in Normandy, she said. Lesser known are the many who died in places like her town in eastern France.

“I want to give back to my soldiers what they earned, because nobody speaks about them,” Papelard-Brescia.

“She’s our dead American soldiers’ savior,” said Dana McCurdy, whose Calhoun County family helped bring Papelard-Brescia to the U.S. for a series of visits and speaking engagements in several states.

Paul Curvin, McCurdy’s father, recounted the story of when his father, Lymon Curvin, and two other soldiers liberated the town along the Rhine River where Papelard-Brescia lived in at the time. All three received gunshot wounds during the fighting. Papelard-Brescia later helped erect a monument to the men.

“He was one of my heroes,” Curvin said of his father, who died in 2001. Curvin’s two daughters traveled to France in 2011 to see the monument, and spent time with Papelard-Brescia.

Papelard-Brescia is to soon travel to South Carolina, then to San Antonio, Texas, where she’ll be the guest speaker at the 3rd Infantry Division’s reunion on September 28.

“Which is a big deal to all of us, because our father was in the 3rd Division,” Curvin said. She’ll then travel to Oklahoma City to speak at the 45th Infantry Division’s reunion.

Papelard-Brescia said when she sees photographs of the young men who rest in her French cemetery “I say, it could be an American kid of today. So the American people should never forget these men.”

©2017 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)

Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

