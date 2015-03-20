For half a century, Dutch family has tended to grave of fallen US soldier

NORWALK, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — Just outside the small village of Eijsden in the Netherlands is a cemetery with endless rows of white marble crosses and stars of David marking the grave sites of 8,301 American soldiers killed in World War II.

For 50 years, Jan Smeets tended the grave of an American soldier he’d never met, Savas J. Batsos, buried in the cemetery. He never learned much about Batsos, except how he died and that he was from Fairfield County, Connecticut. When Smeets died two years ago at 93, his son, Richard Smeets, took over as caretaker for the site through the Adopt-a-Grave program at the cemetery.

Now, the younger Smeets is looking to find out more about the person his family has paid tribute to for so many years.

“I want to know if there are still relatives who I can contact for more details about Savas,” Smeets said via messaging app, WhatsApp. “My father adopted his grave a long time ago, two years ago my father passed away and I am taking care of the grave of Savas. Me and my wife are bringing flowers to his grave on his birthday, Memorial Day and Christmas. Now we want to know more about Savas.”

Smeets has been able to track down some information about Batsos through resources like Ancestry.com, Adopt-a-Grave and information collected by the Foundation for Adopting Graves American Cemetery Margraten.

Batsos was a machine gunner in the 417th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 76th Infantry Division, L Company. He was killed in action on Apil 6, 1945, in the woods near Oberkaufungen, Germany, and awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service. Batsos is buried in Plot I, Row 18, Grave 6 at the American War Cemetery in Margraten.

Batsos was born March 1, 1910, in Greece, but his hometown is listed as Fairfield County, Connecticut. His family members included parents John and Maria Batsos, siblings Vasilios, Stamato, Stella and Hellen Batsos, and his wife, Mary Batsos.

Smeets is trying to get in contact with any remaining members of Batsos’ family, but has had little luck thus far.

A headstone and interment record were mailed to Batsos mother at “100 South Maine Street, South Norwalk, Connecticut” in 1945, and a death notice from 1976 said the mother lived at 100 South Main St., indicating that Batsos family may have resided in Norwalk for decades after his death.

In 2010, an individual by the name A. Batsos made a virtual flower contribution to the site on findagrave.com, but Smeets said attempts to contact this person have not been returned.

The Fields of Honor database, which provides information about many of the gravesites in Margraten, includes a story about Batsos’ death that describes his platoon moving into the woods near Oberkaufungen.

“Alert, tense, each man moved in quietly. There was that inner feeling of being watched by unseen eyes and that futile sensation of not being able to see in return,” the description reads.

“The enemy was in there somewhere for already there had been sporadic rifle fire and machine guns from the vicinity had been causing the company trouble.”

The platoons were assigned to certain sections of the woods, and when machine gun fire started they dropped to the ground.

“Pvt Savas J. Batsos looked around at his buddies and saw them hugging the ground as he was doing,” the description continues. “He remembered the long metal object by his side. He caressed the cold steel, gripped it hard, then sprang to his feet, clutching his faithful machine gun alongside his hip. His nerves were steady now and he let go a bust with deadly accuracy into the German lines. The Nazis concentrated all of their fire on the lone individual standing erect. Bullets splintered trees around him and kicked up the dirt at his feet but he kept going forward. But the gallant soldier had led his last assault. Batsos was fatally wounded as he fought toward the enemy with his machine gun spitting death.”

The American War Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten is the sole U.S. war cemetery in the Netherlands. Many of the soldiers buried there died during Operation Market Garden in September 1944 or during the allied push into Nazi-Germany. The names of 1,722 missing soldiers are recorded on the Walls of the Missing. The cemetery is located in Eijsden-Margraten, and draws more than 250,000 visitors annually.

Since 1945, the graves of the soldiers buried there have been adopted by Dutch citizens like the Smeets family, grateful for American assistance during the Dutch resistance.

Jan Smeets was a member of the Dutch resistance during WWII and was arrested by the Nazi’s for sabotage, helping allied military personnel, espionage and more, the Richard Smeets said.

“He was sent to several Concentration Camps in Germany and Poland like Dachau-Auschwtiz-Bergen Belsen and more,” Smeets said.

Jan Smeets went on to receive the American Medal of Freedom from President Dwight Eisenhower for “gallant service in assisting the escape of Allied soldiers from the enemy.”

Richard Smeets said he hopes anyone with information or who might be a relative of Batsos will reach out to him through the Margraten cemetery, https://abmc.gov/contact-us?id=45, and the Adopt-A-Grave program.

KKrasselt@scni.com

©2017 The Hour (Norwalk, Conn.)

Visit The Hour (Norwalk, Conn.) at www.thehour.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

