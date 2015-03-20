Flames of Remembrance set for 155th Battle of Shiloh anniversary

SHILOH, Tenn. (Tribune News Service) — A Flames of Remembrance event will take place at Shiloh National Military Park on Saturday.

In two days of bitter fighting during the Battle of Shiloh, 23,746 soldiers became casualties. On the 155th anniversary, the park will illuminate the battlefield with candles, each one representing a soldier killed, wounded or missing during the fight.

The public is invited to witness this free event and to remember the sacrifice that was made by soldiers from both the Union and Confederate armies.

The park will be open for regular visitation on Saturday. At 8 a.m., weather permitting, park staff and volunteers will begin placing luminaries along a nine-mile route through the battlefield.

At 5 p.m., all roads on the battlefield will change to a one-way route for the event.

Beginning at dusk, the illumination route will be open for public viewing. As in past years, the illumination route begins at the main entrance to Shiloh National Military Park, located on Tennessee Highway 22, with traffic exiting the park at the intersection of Tennessee Highway 142. The tour route will remain open until approximately 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/shil.

scott.morris@journalinc.com

©2017 the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (Tupelo, Miss.)

Visit the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal at www.djournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

