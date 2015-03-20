Dozens gather to pay respects to WWII Axis prisoners buried in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Just past a neighborhood of apartment complexes and duplexes on a tree-lined street at McClellan, a small cemetery presided over by a German cross was the site of a memorial service for prisoners of World War II on Sunday.

The German-Italian Memorial Cemetery shelters the remains of 26 German and Italian men who were captured during the war and held in American prison camps. The men never made it home after the war, but were buried on American soil with the dignity that ancestors of American soldiers lost overseas hope their own family members received.

Klaus Duncan, who helped organize the service, said his father, William Eschrig, served in the German army during the war. He was killed in 1944 somewhere in Normandy.

“Maybe somewhere in France, his bones, someone is taking care of them,” Duncan said. “Who knows?”

His family moved to Camp Rucker, Ala., in January 1953 after his mother married an American. She was horrified that the fort was served by outdoor toilets, he said.

“And she cried, ‘At least in Germany, we had running water,’” he said with a laugh on Sunday.

Set in a clearing among the trees, the cemetery has hosted the annual ceremony for about four decades on the German equivalent of Memorial Day. It was first organized by the Army and then by civilians. Duncan became involved in taking care of the ceremony after Fort McClellan closed in 1999 as a way to honor the memory of his father, he said.

Representatives of the German and Italian militaries attended Sunday to remember their comrades. Seventy years ago, the thought that representatives of the three warring nations would gather together to honor their dead would have been unthinkable, said Pete Conroy, of Jacksonville State University.

Jack Walker, from Alexandria, saw the divide when he was young. Walker said his German immigrant great grandparents stopped speaking German after the war broke out. They were afraid they would be rounded up and forced into concentration camps like the Japanese Americans were during the war, he said. Walker’s been coming to the ceremony for about 15 years.

“We’ve been coming so long, it’s just habit,” said Walker, a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. “It’s military. You have a camaraderie, no matter where in the world they are.”

Lt. Col. Stefan Deppe, a representative of the German army, said he was grateful to see the dozens of people attend the memorial service.

“This is not a given, especially in our modern times and world where life is usually very hectic and busy,” Deppe said, “where certain values and privileges of security, freedom and democracy are taken for granted.”

He said it was a privilege to stand with Italian and American friends to celebrate those values.

