Civil War flag is returned to Illinois city

STREATOR, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — As a Civil War history buff with a strong interest in local history, Streator resident David Reed couldn’t turn away from a story about a LaSalle County soldier who was wounded while trying to save a flag during the siege of Jackson, Miss.

Sgt. George Poundstone, a native of Farm Ridge Township in southern LaSalle County near Streator, joined the 53rd Volunteer Infantry Regiment of the Union Army in the fall of 1861. He served as color bearer, carrying the flag to help soldiers locate the regiment during and after battles. The regiment was comprised mostly of men of LaSalle County.

“All of the men from Illinois and all of the men who fought for the preservation of our union, made great sacrifices and 150 years later, we shouldn’t forget those sacrifices,” Reed said.

Poundstone was carrying the flag on July 12, 1863, when he was wounded, said Larry Johnson, president of the board of directors for the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield.

“When he was captured, he had the flag stuffed inside his shirt, trying to save it from being taken as a trophy of war by the Kentuckians,” said Johnson.

Poundstone was wounded three times that day, suffering injuries to his left thigh, his chest and his left eye. The flag became saturated with the blood from his chest wound.

He died at Vicksburg on July 23 and was buried in the family cemetery south of Ottawa.

The flag, which has 35 stars, was found in Washington, D.C., in 1885 and has been in storage at the Illinois State Military Museum. It was displayed at the state capitol in Springfield until 1922 and in the Howlett Building until 2003. Then, it was moved to a modern, climate-controlled facility at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, and placed flat in a drawer.

Four years ago, Reed, the president of the Streatorland Historical Society, began organizing a drive to preserve the flag and return it to Streator. On Saturday, it will be re-dedicated at a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Streator Public Library where it will be on permanent loan from the museum.

“This is local history that should be on display and not locked up in a cabinet,” Reed said.

More than $16,000 was raised for the restoration project that included cleaning the surface, stabilizing the paint and adding a cotton backing.

“This will be one of six Civil War flags now on display in Illinois,” Reed said.

The 6-foot-6-inch by 6-foot-6-inch flag will be framed and have a storyboard nearby, telling the story of Poundstone and the flag, Reed said.

“It’s going to be very nice and is now back in Streator where it should be,” he said. “For me, this story has everything. It’s one of our heroes from the Civil War and the story is fascinating and very intriguing to me. I’m just very glad and very proud that we could get this done right.”

©2016 The Pantagraph (Bloomington, Ill.)

Visit The Pantagraph (Bloomington, Ill.) at www.pantagraph.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

