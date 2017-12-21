Christmas in Saigon: Troops found ways to stay cheerful in Vietnam

Another holiday season is upon us and with it, plenty of reasons to hug our loved ones. Some people, like the deployed Marines, sailors, soldiers, airmen and Coast Guardsmen that make up the U.S. military will not get that chance this year. Yet, Christmas cheer knows no geopolitical boundaries.

We’ve showcased how the troops from World War I and World War II celebrated Christmas while deployed. Now take a look at how those fighting in the Vietnam War managed to keep the holiday cheer alive.