Calif. city donates to effort for Vietnam War memorial at Camp Pendleton

DANA POINT, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Dana Point has become the third city in south Orange County to agree to help Vietnam War veterans Steve Colwell and Nick Warr create a Vietnam War memorial at Camp Pendleton.

The two veterans have worked for three years on the design of the monument – planned for the Memorial Garden at Camp San Mateo – and to identify the names of 2,706 Marines and sailors with the 5th Marine Regiment who died in Vietnam.

On Tuesday, Colwell took his plea to the Dana Point City Council and asked the city for financial support. The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group created and maintains the garden.

In a unanimous vote, the council agreed to give $10,000 to help with building the six-panel granite monument, which is expected to cost nearly $400,000. Three months ago, San Clemente approved $5,000 and Rancho Santa Margarita came on board with $2,500 in early 2016.

“I’m honored that the city of Dana Point is helping with the memorial,” Councilman Rick Viczorek, who served in the Marine Corps and is now a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, said Tuesday. “It’s been 50 years. There are monuments to Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Operation Enduring Freedom but not for Marines who served in Vietnam.”

Colwell and Warr have raised $180,000 so far. Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Vermont and installation in the Camp Pendleton garden is planned for Memorial Day 2018.

The garden, a tribute to the Fighting 5th Marine Regiment, is home to Marines who have died in action but also a place of peace and reflection for those who remember them. Two monuments there honor Marines and sailors who were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But there was nothing there recognizing those who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam, Colwell, 72, who served as an officer with the 1st Battalion,5th Marines, told the council.

Viczorek described his homecoming from deployment in Iraq. He said he was met in the middle of the night by about 40 Patriot Guard Riders – an organization that attends military funerals and homecomings. Most were Vietnam veterans.

“These were people who did not get a reception when they returned,” he said. “They were spit on, called names and couldn’t wear their uniforms in airports. The way they were treated makes me sick to my stomach. Can we make up for that? No. But let me be the first one on behalf of the entire city to say ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Mayor Debra Lewis agreed.

“I was appalled how these people were treated,” she said. “I’m happy to see this coming to our area.”

Colwell, a Carlsbad resident, said the city’s donation is a step toward healing.

“I was impressed by the unanimous vote and the personal comments from Councilman Viczorek and Mayor Debra Lewis,” he said. “We came back to a hostile country. Maybe this memorial will make up for the national disgrace.”

The names of the 2,706 Marines will be etched on the panels surrounding a 14-foot-tall black granite spire.

Colwell and Warr are working with Rock of Ages, a Vermont-based company that designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Operation Enduring Freedom monument already in the Camp Pendleton garden.

The hardest job has been finding the names of all those who served with the 5th Marine Regiment and died in Vietnam. That fell to Brian Coty, a board member of the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, who has nearly two years working with the Coffelt Vietnam Casualty Database to make sure no name is left out.

Among the names are 13 Marines awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor for personal acts of valor. Coty and Colwell identified at least 13 Marines from Orange County and about 19 from Riverside County.

