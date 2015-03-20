Armed Forces History Museum nears end of the line

LARGO, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — As her grandson skipped in a circle around the Russian fighter jet, Marge Anderson tucked her car keys in her purse and stole a glance at the aircraft.

"Never in my life, have I seen such a thing. This is definitely an unusual place,'' said Anderson, 72. Her grandson Michael, 6, stopped skipping to tug his grandmother toward the entrance. "I want to ask if they have some other weapons I can look at too.''

For now, the answer to Michael's question is yes, sort of. The Armed Forces History Museum, at 2050 34th Way N, will be open during regular hours this weekend, and on Sunday, there will be the added perk of free admission for all.

After that, the museum will be shuttered to the public.

In October, the founder of the museum, John Piazza Sr. of Seminole, died at 77. Six weeks later, Cindy Dion, the assistant executive director, announced the nonprofit museum would close, saying the expenses were too much to bear without the personal financial support of the founder. At the same time, Dion hoped someone would step up to keep the collection available to the public.

"We are hoping this is our Hail Mary pass. That somebody out there will stand up and say, 'No way. This can't happen,'" Dion said at a Nov. 30 news conference.

The 50,000-square-foot museum includes hundreds of artifacts large and small, tanks, fighter aircraft, interactive exhibits of a World War I trench and Pearl Harbor, a re-creation of the Ho Chi Minh Trail as well as a hanging model of Chuck Yeager's Bell X1 jet.

Piazza, who received his first artifact, a German mortar, as a gift about 60 years ago, first began sharing his passion and ever-growing collection of military history through a travelling exhibit. However, in 2008, he decided to renovate the warehouse he used for storage into a museum space. A few days before the grand opening, he explained to a Tampa Bay Times reporter, "I was saddened to learn that the younger generation doesn't know much of our history beyond the Civil War. The museum is designed to give people a sense of events ... yet keep their attention."

However, with an estimated operating yearly cost of $800,000, the museum continually was in the red and although in the last four years staff had created successful special event programming that cut into the deficit, money continued to be a challenge, Dion said.

"Running all of what we have here, the exhibits, the lease, the electrical cost, it all added up every month,'' she said. "Now, would it be different if we were in a better location? I believe if we were in a location that is on a main road, where people could actually drive by and see us every day, that would help us out enormously. Our attendance would probably double.''

Discussions to move the museum have taken place between museum representatives and a few area entities in recent weeks, according to Dion.

"There have been talks with St. Petersburg and Clearwater. St. Pete said they need to think about space and land and the building,'' she said. "And Clearwater, basically it was the same thing.''

However, even if a new property was found for the museum, another challenge would be the cost of moving.

"We estimate the cost of moving at about $5 million. So we have two trains leaving the station,'' she said. "One is finding the property. The other is finding someone or some organization with deep pockets for funding and to help with moving all this stuff.''

A few minutes before Sunday's opening, Steven Piazza will speak to visitors about his father's museum, and his talk will be followed by a day of free entry for the public.

"I won't be surprised if we see 1,000 people,'' Dion said. "We all believe that John's wish would have been that everyone have an opportunity to see this so we are going to do it free on that day.''

Although the museum will then officially close, the contents will not move for the near future.

"There are several groups who made reservations well in advance to use the museum for events, and we are honoring our commitments,'' Dion said. "And as of now, if we do get blessed that someone with true pockets and a true compassion for history and our veterans have an interest, we will be able to show them the museum intact.''

For Michael Anderson, the young visitor, going inside the Armed Forces History Museum made him "want to learn how to protect everybody and be a soldier.''

The comment made Marge Anderson smile. "If he grows up learning what the military does and then decides to join the army or even become a police officer to protect everybody, that would be okay with his grandma. This place can help him with all that.''

