Armed Forces History Museum in Florida to close in January

LARGO, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — The 8-year-old Armed Forces History Museum will close its doors at the end of January, officials announced Wednesday morning.

Cindy Dion, the assistant executive director of the museum, announced the museum will close Jan. 29. The board of directors of the museum, at 2050 34th Way N, will explore possibilities of how to continue sharing the museum's contents with the public.

Dion said in a statement that "becoming acquired by another organization or the government are still being investigated with all opportunities being considered.''

The owner of the museum, John Piazza Sr., died Oct. 4, and the countless artifacts gathered by him in the course of his lifetime provided the core of the museum. Dion said the museum continually operated in the red since it opened in 2008.

''Mr. Piazza covered the deficit each month,'' Dion said.

The museum collection has grown to include a green service uniform worn by Saddam Hussein, found outside a palace by an army sergeant in 2003, a Russian MiG-21 supersonic fighter jet, an M8 Greyhound, a World War II reconnaissance tank and thousands of other items including weapons, from bows and arrows to sticky bombs and flamethrowers.

Until the January closure, the museum's schedule will not change. For information visit armedforcesmusem.com.

