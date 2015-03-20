Anniston's secret (and not so secret) CIA history

ANNISTON, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — The Central Intelligence Agency has thousands of secrets, but if you live in Anniston, chances are you know a few of them already.

Earlier this month, the CIA quietly published 12 million pages of formerly secret documents on its website in searchable form. Most of them were declassified years ago, but before this month, you had to go to CIA headquarters to get them.

It’s a treasure trove for history buffs, and possibly for conspiracy theorists. And for Anniston, home to a major military base for much of the Cold War, the archive is like a walk down memory lane. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting bits of Anniston trivia that show up in the CIA archive.

Your neighbors could tell you more about some of the stories – but then they’d have to kill you.

Marching under the influence

The hallucinogenic drug LSD caught the interest of defense researchers in the 1950s. The hope was that it could be used to disable enemy soldiers, or possibly to get captured spies to talk. Unsurprisingly, the Army Chemical Corps got in on the action. Congressional testimony from 1975, archived by the CIA, says “personnel of advanced officers’ courses” at Fort McClellan’s Chemical School took LSD in field tests as some point between 1955 and 1967.

It’s unclear what the McClellan troops were asked to do while they were high, but in tests at other installations, soldiers were asked to play volleyball, assemble and disassemble rifles, put on chemical warfare gear and march in close order drill — all while tripping on acid.

Polygraphs for everybody

In 1984, U.S. Rep. Bill Nichols, R-Sylacauga, wrote to CIA director William Casey to ask CIA officials to testify in hearings on the use of lie detectors to clear government workers for security clearances.

Nichols had more than a passing interest in the subject. The Army’s Polygraph School was located at Fort McClellan at the time.

At the time, there was an ongoing debate about whether polygraphs worked — and whether their use in the workplace constituted a civil rights violation. A bill in Congress at the time would have limited the use of polygraphs to criminal investigations. Polygraph advocates wanted to give lie detector tests to everyone with even the lowest level of government security clearance, adding about 2 million people to the small pool of those who took a polygraph to get a job.

Nichols was clearly on the side of more testing. It’s not clear who the CIA sent to speak at the hearings — the CIA’s portion was held behind closed doors, and most names are redacted from the CIA’s notes — but someone from the agency testified that polygraph use “wouldn’t impair whistleblowing since people who are interested in disclosing government fraud and waste have other ways to get their information out.”

Secret armor

The M1A1 tank was still new in the 1980s, and parts of it were secret. According to CIA memos, workers at Anniston Army Depot and other tank-repair facilities were supposed to treat “special armor” on the tanks as classified material. Among other things, scrap pieces of armor and armor that was damaged to show what was inside were all treated more or less like secret documents. Papers about the armor were marked “GREEN GRAPE” – possibly a name for a level of secret classification. The classification level went down in 1988. Star articles from the time indicate that the Army had begun to put depleted uranium in the M1A1’s armor, and had to relax the secrecy level in order to train more production line workers in how to make and fix it.

We got your letter

The CIA’s archives include a copy of a Sept. 19, 1963, letter from Anniston resident Jack Borders to President John F. Kennedy, urging the president to pull military advisers and CIA agents out of Vietnam. Borders was a regular writer to The Star’s letters-to-the-editor column in the 1960s, voicing support for racial integration and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It’s unclear why the CIA saw fit to keep his letter, though it’s stamped “NSC REFERRAL NOT REQUIRED.”

A reference to the National Security Council? It’s not clear — but the same stamp appears on other letters from average citizens who mentioned the CIA.

Where Borders is now, or how long he lived in Anniston, is unclear.

They hate us ‘cuz they ain’t us

Anniston made an appearance in North Korean propaganda at one point in the Cold War, according to CIA records.

In 1970, South Korean and Japanese media reported that North Korea had ordered cholera and other bacteria from a Japanese lab — a sign that the communist country might have a biological weapons program. The DPRK fired back with editorials claiming that South Korean troops were training for a coming chemical and biological war “at a base of the imperialist aggressor army in Alabama.” Intelligence officials concluded that the North gleaned the Alabama reference from a statement by the Army, a few weeks earlier, that it was still training foreign officers at Fort McClellan’s chemical school.

The chemical war the North Koreans predicted never came to pass. Nor did another prediction in the North Korean press at the time — reunification of the peninsula, followed by a “big feast,” before Kim Il Sung’s 60th birthday in 1972.

©2017 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)

Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

