A Revolutionary museum opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Hours after the Sons of Liberty heard the Declaration of Independence read aloud on July 9, 1776, they toppled a gilded equestrian statue of English King George III in Bowling Green, a Wall Street park in New York City.

You can see and hear that literal tipping point when the new Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19.

To many American colonists, the king's statue symbolized economic oppression. Between 1765 and 1775, they grew increasingly frustrated by England's trade and tax policies. Then, on April 19, 1775, Massachusetts patriots fired at British soldiers on Lexington Green and Concord Bridge, sparking a bloody eight-year war for independence.

For the past 10 years, figuring out how to unfurl the drama of the American Revolution has been the task of R. Scott Stephenson, who grew up in Upper St. Clair. As vice president of exhibitions, collections and programming, he has examined 3,000 artifacts, many from the Valley Forge Historical Society.

"We had to start from scratch. We consulted with about a dozen scholars," Mr. Stephenson said.

The exhibits explore four questions: How did people become revolutionaries? How did the revolution survive its darkest hour? How revolutionary was the war? What kind of nation did the revolutionaries create?

Each question frames one quarter of the 16,000 square feet of gallery space in the handsome red-brick building designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. The museum, which has a $25 million endowment, cost $120 million.

Two massive bronzes adorn the building's exterior. One shows the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the other is Washington crossing the Delaware River. A gift to the museum, the bronzes were made by Ellen Qiong Schicktanz, an American citizen and Philadelphia art dealer who was born in China. Made by a team of eight to 10 sculptors, each bronze was cast in China and weighs 1,500 pounds.

Inside the Third Street entrance on the first floor is a marble-tiled rotunda, a spacious gift shop, a Cross Keys cafe, a 5,000-square-foot gallery for temporary exhibits or receptions, and a theater where 190 people can watch a 10-minute orientation film.

From the rotunda, a curved grand staircase climbs to the second floor. At the top of those steps hangs a 14-by-17-foot painting, "Siege of Yorktown," which shows George Washington giving orders before that decisive victory in October 1781. (The canvas, painted in 1800, is a restored copy; the original hangs in the French Palace of Versailles.)

One look at the vivid artwork shows you that Washington, the tall, cool-headed commander from Virginia, is the hero of this narrative even though the French military expert, the Count de Rochambeau, stands by his side. Washington was 43 when he took over the Continental Army in 1775.

As a young military leader in Western Pennsylvania, Washington escaped a near-drowning in the icy Allegheny River, poison-tipped arrows and bullets. Like him, the museum's star artifact is also a survivor. It's the 10-foot-tall headquarters tent he used during the American Revolution from June 1778 through December 1783. The tent served as an office and Washington's sleeping quarters. William Lee, his enslaved African-American valet, slept in its storage space.

It is possibly the only tent that set off a pitched legal battle decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. After Washington returned home to Mount Vernon on Christmas Eve of 1783, the tent was packed away. Following the deaths of George and Martha Washington, their adopted son, George Washington Parke Custis, acquired it. Newspaper accounts report the tent was even exhibited in Pittsburgh on July Fourth 1843 for the benefit of a Lutheran church.

Custis gave the heirloom to his daughter, Mary Anna Custis Lee, wife of Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee, who kept it at Arlington House in Virginia but fled her home during the Civil War. That's when Union troops took possession of it. For 40 years, the tent was held by the U.S. government while generations of the Lee family fought a legal battle to reclaim it and finally won in the Supreme Court.

Then, to raise money for Confederate widows, the daughter of the Civil War general sold the tent for $5,000 in 1909 to the Rev. W. Herbert Burk, a minister and rector of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Norristown, Pa. Burk raised the purchase price from donations because he envisioned building a museum dedicated to the American Revolution.

Before it could finally be exhibited, the linen tent underwent more than 500 hours of conservation. Now, it stands behind glass in a museum theater on the second floor.

Conservator Virginia Whelan said structural engineers, conservators and curators figured out how to display the tent without stressing the linen, which was made in Reading, Pa.

It looks as if the tent is being held up by ropes. But that's an optical illusion. The actual tent floats over a sub-tent made of modern linen. Under that sub-tent is an aluminum sub-structure that resembles an umbrella.

"The artifact is like the skin, the sub-tent is the muscle, and the aluminum substructure is the bones," Whelan said.

Instead of using the iron hooks and eyes once used to erect the tent, the museum staff used rare earth magnets.

