A missing WWII aviator's story is finally told

LEWISTON, Idaho (Tribune News Service) — Flak tore into 2nd Lt. Allan Knepper's Lockheed P-38 Lightning on July 10, 1943, ending his strafing run against an armored German column in Sicily, and ending his life at the age of 27.

The Lewiston native's body was never found or identified. But periodic searches have been zeroing in on a possible crash site, bringing hope to Knepper's half sister Shirley Finn of Clarkston, who was born 10 months after he died.

"It does make a difference," Knepper's last living relative said of the possibility that his remains may still be recovered. "I don't know how to explain that."

Perhaps, she said, such a discovery will finally write an end to the tragic story that brought decades of pain to her family, especially their father, Jess. But even though she may never be able to fully close that book, Finn has found a measure of comfort in another.

"I felt like I finally met my brother," Finn, 72, said of reading an early copy of Robert Richardson's "The Jagged Edge of Duty: A Fighter Pilot's World War II," due out April 15 from Stackpole Books.

With Finn's help, the Spokane author labored over the last few years to unearth the details of the U.S. Army Air Corps pilot's life in Lewiston, and his death in a foreign land.

"He was a young man who had willingly gone in and volunteered for combat service, sacrificed everything to leave, and then was killed," Richardson said of the patriotism engendered by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. "As it developed, telling his story sort of told the broad story of the thousands of pilots who did the same thing that he did, many of whom also were killed or went missing in action."

Richardson came across Knepper's name while researching his father, Leonard Richardson's memoirs, which detailed his own harrowing ordeal during the war. The elder Richardson and Knepper were civilian pilots and friends in Lewiston, and joined the military together in Spokane.

Unlike Knepper, Leonard Richardson washed out of flight school and ended up as a navigator and the sole survivor when his C-47 cargo plane crashed into a mountain on the South Pacific island of Espiritu Santo in September 1943.

Badly injured, he stayed with the wreckage for a week. Realizing that no one would find him, he crawled through the jungle for another week until he encountered some native islanders. An Army rescue team was then able to find and carry him out of the jungle over the next three days.

"In his memoir, there was one sentence that I can still see in my mind," Richardson recalled. "He said 'Al and I both went missing, and they never found Al.'"

Not knowing what happened to Knepper's remains gnawed at Richardson, a 67-year-old retired importer/exporter who also worked in the Spokane Community College international programs office.

"I resolved to find out what happened to him, and to write his story," he said of starting out in 2011. "Finding out what happened to Allan was the short, easy part. It was developing all of the context and the background and the other information that took so much time."

Much of that research was of the routine, arduous kind undertaken by historians. Richardson revisited some contacts he developed in the Army personnel offices while writing a family report on his father's memoir. He also traveled to Washington, D.C., to explore archives and museums, and to the Air Force Historical Research Agency in Montgomery, Ala.

"It's astonishing what's available," he said of the fruitfulness of those pursuits.

But even though he put in the hard work, Richardson said he got some breaks along the way. One was tracking down Finn through a newspaper clipping she submitted to the Lewiston Tribune in 2010. Another was finding two pilots who flew on the same mission that killed Knepper and another member of the squadron, Wallace Bland.

"It was just blind luck," he said of locating Harold Harper in Sacramento, Calif., and William Gregory in Austin, Texas. "They were close friends with Bland, but didn't know Allan Knepper that well because it was only his fifth mission with the squadron. (Bland's) loss was tough for them to get over, so this mission was emblazoned in their minds."

Harper and Gregory provided some of the information Richardson used to post a request for help in locating Knepper's remains on a popular Sicilian blog. Much to his surprise, he got a response the next day from a young man named Salvatore Fagone who had spoken to people who had possibly witnessed Knepper's plane go down.

Since then, Fagone and others have used metal detectors to find pieces of wreckage from several aircraft, including a P-38. There have also been stories of human remains from one crash being buried by villagers. Conflicting reports said the grave was either undisturbed, or exhumed by the Army a few months later for burial at one of the Italian cemeteries for missing or unidentified Allied soldiers.

Knepper's name is recognized as missing in action at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy. It is unknown whether his remains are interred there.

But Richardson and Fagone's work uncovered enough new information to spur the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to mount a recovery effort earlier this year. Richardson said the government team has returned from that mission, which also investigated a couple of other reported crash sites.

"As of this moment, they're being quiet about what they found," he said.

Finn said the news that Knepper had been shot down and was missing hit her family hard. But she didn't realize how tough things had been until she was old enough to start asking questions. As a little girl, Finn wondered about the tall, handsome young man who looked out from family photos. She asked her father, but speaking of the loss of his first son was too much for Jess Knepper.

The Army sent back his footlocker and the possessions inside, but that did nothing to ease her father's grief.

"My dad started to open it, and he just closed it," Finn said, recounting what her mother Alma — Knepper's stepmother — told her about the moment. "He said 'I can't do this.' I think it changed him tremendously. He made the best of things, but that just stopped him in his tracks."

With no body to bury back in Lewiston, the family held out hope for a miracle. One sister theorized that Knepper had been disfigured in the crash and was too ashamed of his appearance to return home. That sister always tried to catch a glimpse of anyone on the street who was missing an arm or a leg.

"I don't know that they ever lost faith," Finn said.

Jess died in 1983 at the age of 90, and Finn eventually inherited the contents of her brother's footlocker. Last week, she spread his things over the kitchen table of her Clarkston Heights home. Until she met Richardson, she relied on them and the few answers she got from her mother to learn about the brother she never knew.

Now, she has a meticulously researched volume to fill in the vast blanks in Knepper's history, and part of the hole his death left in her family.

"I am tremendously grateful for (Richardson)," she said. "I didn't think anyone would be interested in reading a book about my brother. I didn't think other people would care. It just didn't occur to me."

