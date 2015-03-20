1841 Mountain Howitzer cannon replica serves as history tool at Arkansas historic site

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Tribune News Service) — It's an attractive display in the Drennen-Scott House's visitor center, but the Model 1841 replica "Mountain Howitzer" also serves as an educational tool for both local and national history.

In use for about six months now, the cannon found its home in Van Buren over the course of 2016 thanks to a partnership between the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Drennen-Scott House historic site and Van Buren Public Schools. The cannon carriage was made at Trail Rock Ordnance in Jefferson City, Tenn., and the cannon was cast at Hern Iron Works in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Tom Wing, director of the Drennen-Scott House on Third Street in Van Buren, points out this model cannon shoots 12-pound rounds and was used in the Civil War when about 8,000 Union troops raided Confederate-controlled Van Buren in December 1862 following the Battle of Prairie Grove. The Confederates were pushed back to Fort Smith and cannon volleys were exchanged across the Arkansas River with steamboats in between, Wing said. A six-person crew is needed to effectively shoot the cannon.

Van Buren Public Schools' History Club and Van Buren High School Advanced Placement History students train on the cannon, Wing added, and they plan to do demonstrations later this year at Van Buren elementary schools. Future goals for Wing include obtaining the additional carriage piece that will allow it to be pulled by a horse or mule in parade, and ultimately he would like to replace the cast-iron cannon with a bronze model.

Drennen-Scott House volunteers have taken the "Mountain Howitzer" to both the Civil War re-enactment at Prairie Grove in December and the Paris Frontier days in October. A small trailer is used to transport the cannon to educational events.

Weighing about 400 pounds, the cannon was designed to be packed up on three mules for movement over rugged terrain. This model cannon also found a place in history when Ulysses S. Grant, as a junior officer, ordered it taken atop a church belfry to defend his troops during the Mexican-American War.

The smooth-bore cannon can deliver a 12-pound shell accurately 400 yards. During the Civil War, the cannons were rifle-bored and the accuracy improved three-fold, Wing said. Friction fuses were also developed during the Civil War, so cannons could be shot with the pull of a wire instead of a torch. This aided in foul weather fighting.

The cannons were accompanied with an ammunition chest and shooting charts, Wing noted. Artillery crews would adjust their fire visually using the chart to help determine the shooting angle. The higher the degree angle, the farther the shell would go.

In addition to solid steel balls for blasting through hard surfaces like walls and ships, hollow shells with fuses were also able to be used in the cannon for exploding over targets. "Cannister shots," or rounds filled with steel balls were used at closer range.

"What really made all of these guns devastating was a cannister round," Wing said. "It turned this into a big shotgun. You couldn't reach out very far, about 500 yards, but man it was devastating."

Wing said the cannister rounds were used during the Battle of Gettysburg, perhaps most memorably on the Confederate's ill-fated assault on Cemetery Ridge that became known as "Pickett's Charge."

Wing, a former high school history teacher and park ranger at the Fort Smith National Historic Site for 10 years, is an assistant professor of history at UAFS and a certified historic weapons safety officer for the National Park Service.

Wing's areas of expertise are 19th century American history, Civil War, as well as military, judicial and federal Indian policy during the 19th century, and 18th and 19th century artillery and small arms. He is currently working on a book about the Drennen-Scott family, which had five generations live at the house from the 1830s to the 1970s.

