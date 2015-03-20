Matchpoint near Yokosuka Naval Base specializes in Japanese curry

The egg curry from Matchpoint Restaurant and Bar in Zushi, Japan, boasts a beautiful balance of heat and flavor.

A short train ride from Yokosuka Naval Base and a five-minute walk from Zushi Station brings you to Matchpoint Restaurant and Bar, a quiet yet rustic spot in bustling Zushi that specializes in Japanese curry.

But even if you drive there, as I did, you’ll find parking at a nearby 24-hour lot.

The welcoming staff at Matchpoint showed me immediately to a table hung with plastic sheets for protection against the coronavirus. The double-sided menu lists food and drink selections in English and Japanese.

Lunchtime entrees are curries only, but a menu of sides features salads, seafoods and meat dishes, some large enough to make a meal.

For the main event, I went with the egg curry (800 yen, or about $7.30) followed up with a homemade custard pudding for dessert (550 yen).

The curry had a beautiful balance of heat and flavor with two exceptionally large and runny boiled eggs on top. Other lunchtime curry options include beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, seafood, tomato, mushroom and seasonal vegetables.

The pudding, which resembles caramel-custard flan, brought me back to my Latino roots. The flavor profile provided a mix between sweet and bitter and brought the whole meal to the finale it deserved.

From the side menu I ordered the ginger fried pork, Japanese-style calamari with butter sauce and garlic fried potatoes. The pork was served atop a salad with a delicious dressing and string carrots. The portions were bigger than I expected, which was a nice surprise.

The calamari came thinly sliced with fried onion rings topped with butter sauce and sesame seeds. Even if you are not a seafood fan, that dish will surprise you.

The garlic fried potatoes were a huge hit with the children in the restaurant.

The Matchpoint lunch menu is amazing, so I can only assume the dinner menu will not disappoint, either. There’s another location in Kamakura, as well as a roving food truck, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.



Location: 5-1-13 Zushi, Kanagawa, 249-0006.

Directions: About a 30-minute drive from Yokosuka Naval Base, or a 5-minute walk from Zushi Station.

Hours: Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Prices: Dishes range from 500 yen to 1,500 yen.

Dress: Casual

Information: 046-873-0371