'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' and 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' dominate the Golden Globes nominations

Early awards season front-runners “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” made strong showings in the Golden Globes nominations, while potential contenders such as “20th Century Women,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Lion” also received boosts.

But it wouldn’t be the Golden Globes without some curve balls, and the nominations announcement Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association offered several - including a surprising pair of nods for the raunchy, R-rated superhero movie “Deadpool” for best picture in the comedy or musical category and for the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds.

The romantic musical “La La Land” led the film pack overall with seven nominations, including best picture in the musical or drama category as well as nods for stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle.

The coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” followed closely behind with six nominations, including a nod for best picture in the drama category along with recognition for the supporting turns by Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris and for director Barry Jenkins.

The wrenching drama “Manchester by the Sea” received five nominations - including best picture in the drama category as well as nods for director Kenneth Lonergan, actor Casey Affleck and actress Michelle Williams - while the period comedy “Florence Foster Jenkins” and the uplifting drama “Lion” each received four nods.

On the television side, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” led the field with five nominations, including four nods for series cast members Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards will be handed out on Jan. 8, with Jimmy Fallon hosting.

---

© 2016 Los Angeles Times

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.