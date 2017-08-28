Fireworks in the Pacific

Japan

August

TOKYO MIDTOWN SUMMER LIGHT GARDEN: Through Aug. 31, 6:30-11 p.m.; featuring fireworks three times per hour; Aug. 7-31, fireworks of Japan’s team won 2016 Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver, Canada; free.

September

ALL-JAPAN NEW FIREWORKS (Nagano prefecture): Sept. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.; see rare and giant fireworks from skilled and veteran fireworks experts, with about 18,000 fireworks on Lake Suwako; eight-minute ride from Kami Suwa Station on JR Chuo-Line or a 15-minute ride from Suwako I.C. on Chuo-Express; 3,000 yen adults, 1,500 yen children; 0266-52-2111.

NUMATA FIREWORKS FESTIVAL (Gunma prefecture): Sept. 9, 7-7:45 p.m.; 10,000 fireworks at Numata-shi Sogo Undo Koen, 10-minute walk from Sarugakyo Bus Stop after taking a Kanto Kotsu bus from JR Numata Station on Joetsu Line; 0287-23-1137.

KATAKAI FIREWORKS (Niigata prefecture): Sept. 9 & 10, 7:30-10:20 p.m.; 15,000 fireworks at Asahara Shrine, five-minute walk from Ninomachi bus stop after taking a bus from JR Nagaoka Station or a 15-minute ride from Ojiya I.C. on Kanetsu Express; 0258-84-3900.

THE 5TH KYUSHU NO. 1 FIREWORKS CONTEST AT HUIS TEN BOSCH (Nagasaki prefecture): Sept. 23, 6:45-9 p.m.; 22,000 fireworks contest at Huis Ten Bosch; 0570-064-110.

October

TSUCHIURA ALL JAPAN FIREWORKS COMPETITION (Ibaraki prefecture): Oct. 7, 6-8:30 p.m.; about 20,000 fireworks at Sakuragawahan, Tsuchiura city, 20-minute walk fom Tsuchiura Station on JR Jyoban Line; 029-826-1111.

KONOSU CITY FIREWORKS FESTIVAL (Saitama prefecture): Oct. 7, 6:15-8:30 p.m.; 15,000 fireworks at Konosu City Nukata Athletic Field, 35-minute walk from JR Konosu Station; 048-543-1634.

NARITA FIREWORKS FESTIVAL IN INBANUMA (Chiba prefecture): Oct. 14, 7 p.m.; 10,000 fireworks in the Inbanuma basin, plu learn how to make fireworks and more; five-minute ride from JR Narita Station or shuttle from JR Narita Station and Narita Yukawa Station on Narita Sky Access; 0180-99-3838.

FUJISAWA ENOSHIMA FIREWORKS (Kanagawa prefecture): Oct. 15; 3,000 fireworks at Katase Ocean Beach West Beach, Katase Enoshima Station on Odakyu Enoshima Line; 0466-22-4141.

YATSUSHIRO NATIONAL FIREWORKS COMPETITION FESTIVAL (Kumamoto prefecture): Oct. 21, 6-8:15 p.m.; 15,000 fireworks by 30 skilled firework manufacturers at Kumagawa riverside area (the upper part of Shin-Hagiwara Bridge), 10-minute walk from Yatsushiro Station on Kagoshima Honsen; 0965-33-4115.

CHOFU FIREWORKS FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Oct. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; 8,000 fireworks beside the Tama River, 20-minute walk from Chofu, Fuda and Kokuryo Stations on Keio Line; 042-481-7311.

Okinawa

GINOWAN HAGOROMO FESTIVAL: Sept. 30 & Oct. 1, 8:50-9 p.m.; 1,500 fireworks at Ginowan City Kaihin Koen Multi-purpose Square as the finale of the Ginowan Hagoromo Festival, which will have a parade by local residents in traditional clothes, children’s Eisa dance, taiko (Japanese drum) and live performance and youth Eisa dance on Saturday, water-gun contest, live performance and more on Sunday; 15-minute bus ride from Mashiki bus stop after taking a bus from Naha Bus Terminal; 098-897-2764.

South Korea

BUSAN FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Oct. 28; fireworks and high-tech laser light shows and street performances at Gwangalli Beach, Gwangan Station (Busan Subway Line 2), Exit 3 or 5; +82-2-1330.