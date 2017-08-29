Fall Movie Preview: 65 films coming to theaters this fall
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 29, 2017
A month-by-month listing of 65 films coming to theaters this fall. All dates are U.S.:
SEPTEMBER
“It” (Sept. 8)
“mother!” (Sept. 15)
“American Assassin” (Sept. 15)
“Brad’s Status” (Sept. 15)
“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (Sept. 22)
“Ninjago” (Sept. 22)
“Battle of the Sexes” (Sept. 22)
“Stronger” (Sept. 22)
“Victoria and Abdul” (Sept. 22)
“American Made” (Sept. 29)
“Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” (Sept. 29)
“Our Souls at Night” (Sept. 29)
OCTOBER
“Blade Runner 2049” (Oct. 6)
“The Mountain Between Us” (Oct. 6)
“My Little Pony,” (Oct. 6)
“The Florida Project” (Oct. 6)
“The Foreigner” (Oct. 13)
“Marshall” (Oct. 13)
“Breathe” (Oct. 13)
“Goodbye Christopher Robin” (Oct. 13)
“The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (Oct. 13)
“Geostorm” (Oct. 20)
“Only the Brave” (Oct. 20)
“The Snowman” (Oct. 20)
“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (Oct. 20)
“BPM (Beats Per Minute)” (Oct. 20)
“Wonderstruck” (Oct. 20)
“Suburbicon” (Oct. 27)
“Thank You For Your Service” (Oct. 27)
“The Killing of the Sacred Deer” (Oct. 27)
“The Square” (Oct. 27)
“Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman” (Oct. 27)
NOVEMBER
“Last Flag Flying” (Nov. 3)
“Bad Moms Christmas” (Nov. 3)
“Thor: Ragnarok” (Nov. 3)
“LBJ” (Nov. 3)
“Daddy’s Home 2” (Nov. 10)
“Murder on the Orient Express” (Nov. 10)
“Lady Bird” (Nov. 10)
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Nov. 10)
“Mudbound” (Nov. 17)
“Justice League” (Nov. 17)
“Wonder” (Nov. 17)
“Coco” (Nov. 22)
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” (Nov. 22)
“Darkest Hour” (Nov. 22)
“Molly’s Game” (Nov. 22)
“Death Wish” (Nov. 22)
“Call Me By Your Name” (Nov. 24)
“The Current War” (Nov. 24)
DECEMBER
“The Disaster Artist” (Dec. 1)
“Wonder Wheel” (Dec. 1)
“All the Money in the World” (Dec. 8)
“The Shape of Water” (Dec. 8)
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Dec. 15)
“Ferdinand” (Dec. 15)
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (Dec. 20)
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Dec. 22)
“Downsizing” (Dec. 22)
“The Post” (Dec. 22)
“The Six Billion Dollar Man” (Dec. 22)
“Bastards” (Dec. 22)
“Bright” (Dec. 22)
“The Greatest Showman” (Dec. 25)
Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Film (Dec. 25)
LNJ-TRL-0755r
Film Name: THE LEGOÂ® NINJAGOÂ® MOVIE
Copyright: Â© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Caption: (L-R) Nya (voiced by ABBI JACOBSON), Kai (voiced by MICHAEL PEÃ‘A), Lloyd (voiced by DAVE FRANCO), Zane (voiced by ZACH WOODS), Jay (voiced by KUMAIL NANJIANI) and Cole (voiced by FRED ARMISEN) in the new animated adventure "THE LEGO(r) NINJAGO(r) MOVIE," from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump pardons ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio over federal conviction
Servicemembers turned out in smaller numbers for 2016 presidential vote
First responders in 3 states under investigation for allegedly mocking Charlottesville violence
Military chiefs denounce racism, hate after violence at Virginia white nationalist rally
82nd Airborne soldiers killed in Iraq artillery mishap were from Texas, New York City
Mattis: Camp David meeting will move Trump toward Afghanistan war decision