European tripoints: A borderline learning experience

A child crosses from Belgium into Germany on Jan. 10, 2021, at the Vaalserberg tripoint, where the borders of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands meet. The site was milling with visitors, despite the coronavirus pandemic and recent snowfall.

I was looking forward with childlike glee to standing in three countries at once as my son and I headed to the tripoint where Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg intersect.

A tripoint is the geographic spot where the borders of three countries meet. Europe has 48 of them. The U.S. has zero because it only borders two countries.

Seven of Europe’s tripoints involve Germany. Three are on the western border, including one near the Luxembourg town of Schengen. It's where on a boat in the middle of the Moselle River at the point where France, Germany and Luxembourg meet, the Schengen Agreement was signed in 1985, allowing for the free movement of goods and people between most European Union member states.

Few knew about Schengen, the town, before Schengen, the agreement. Tens of thousands of visitors now flock there each year.

But we were headed to the lesser-known tripoint at Ouren, a town in Belgium with 129 inhabitants. When we got there, we learned something about tripoints: many meet in the middle of bodies of water, which form natural boundaries between countries.

We opted not to wade into the Our River but instead stood in the middle of a small footbridge leading to a hiking trail on the German side. Then we visited a monument to European unity on the Belgian side, feet away from the border with Luxembourg.

A plaque there celebrated the 1957 signing of the Treaty of Rome, which created the European Economic Community. In 1995, when the European Union was created, the EEC became its main component.

Nearby, a map of the EU showed a united Ireland, even though the Irish island has been divided since it was partitioned by the British nearly 100 years ago. The hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland disappeared after a deal was signed in 1998 to end decades of violence north of the border, known as the Troubles. Fears that a new hard border would reappear and violence would resurge when the U.K. left the EU made the status of the border a key part of the Brexit negotiations.

Even though I didn't get to stand in three countries at once at Ouren, I was able to visit large parts of Europe via the mini history lessons at the tripoint..

I also relished the peace and quiet. We were the only people there.

The next tripoint I went to, where the borders of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium meet, was a little different.

First, the Dreilandenpunt — literally, three country point — or Trois Bornes, which means three markers, is a dry tripoint, meaning it's on land.

Second, it was mobbed, and few of the people milling around the tripoint marker on top of the Vaalserberg — the highest point in mainland Netherlands, topping out at just over 1,000 feet — were wearing face masks.

But, like Ouren, it held many history lessons.

A distance from the crush of tourists, I came upon two memorials to a Belgian volunteer who fought with VII Corps, U.S. 1st Army, in the Battle of the Bulge.

Pierre Roiseux was 20 when he died on Christmas Day, 1944, said the memorial erected by his parents. He had stepped on a landmine, a Google search told me.

Nearby, a memorial, made of shell casings and barbed wire, recalled Belgium's suffering during World War I. Judging from an old map, the view from that memorial includes the former country of Neutral-Moresnet. When it existed, from 1816 until Jan. 1920, the borders of four countries met on the Vaalserberg.

A stone’s throw from there, visitors walked up a metal staircase to the top of a viewing tower, from where the Dutch town of Maastricht, 20 miles away, is visible a clear day. The 1992 Maastricht Treaty laid the foundations for the euro currency and expanded cooperation between European countries.

I didn't go up. Too many people — and I was fascinated by the crushed penny machine at the base. It was the first one I'd come across in Europe and required only 1 euro to elongate and emboss a 5 euro cent piece with a souvenir image.

I cursed myself for leaving my change in the car. But on the upside, I'd learned a little more about Europe and got to walk in and out of three countries in 30 seconds.

Directions: The tripoints on Germany’s western border are between 30 minutes and 3 hours away from U.S. and NATO bases in Benelux and Germany. Check before you leave to make sure that borders are open and that you are authorized by your command to travel for leisure purposes.

Food: A fast food takeout place near the Baudouin viewing tower at the Vaalserberg tripoint was open in January 2021, but the sit-down restaurant next to it was closed. Aachen and Vaals have lots of eating establishments. There was no food available at the tripoint in Ouren.

More information online:

Ouren: visit-eislek.lu/en/portfolio-fiche/natural-sites/point-des-3-frontieres-lieler-ouren

Schengen: visitschengen.lu/en/european-museum

Vaalserberg/Dreilandenpunt: plombieres.be/en/leisure/tourism/plombieres-tourism/discover/nature-and-landscapes/three-frontier/three-borders

Neutral-Moresnet: the-low-countries.com/article/100-years-ago-tiny-country-neutral-moresnet-became-part-of-belgium

