Camp Lejeune to host music festival on Independence Day

Camp Lejeune will play host to Base*FEST, a music festival, on Independence Day.

Lifehouse will headline the festival on the North Carolina base and there will also be performances by Brett Young, Chord Overstreet, Muddy Magnolias, Temecula Road and DJ SpinDoc.

This is the first of a series of music festivals to be held at military communities across the country, according to a news release. No other events have been announced.

<gallery>

Base*FEST at Camp Lejeune will be open to the public and admission is free. There will also be some VIP experiences available for purchase.

According to the festival website, a premium ticket is $99 per person and offers a private seating area, tented shade, complimentary catered food, a cash bar, nearby parking, separate entry line and private restrooms that have air conditioning.

For more information: https://www.basefestmusicfestival.com/

news@stripes.com