Enjoy a carousel of cakes at Café Ron Ron



Café Ron Ron in Tokyo is the dessert version of Japan’s sushi-go-rounds, and it is heavenly.

Located at the intersection of Shibuya and Harajuku, a district known for its colorful fashion and “kawaii” culture, the café is a unique experience for cake lovers.

Café Ron Ron’s main feature is a conveyor belt that circulates through the restaurant delivering an array of sweet and savory snacks to guests. Offerings include cakes, crepes, macarons, dumplings and puddings. The servings are small so visitors can try several options by grabbing the pastel-colored plates straight from the belt.

I went with a friend on a rainy Sunday right at opening at 11 a.m. I would recommend doing this so you can get seated quickly when fewer people are present to snatch an appealing dish from the belt before it makes it to you.

My personal favorites were the dongo -- a chewy, classic Japanese street food made from rice flour -- the strawberry cake and the potato salad, which is served with salty wafers and helped break up the sugary treats.

While the food is better than I expected it to be for a kitschy and trendy place, the main draw of Café Ron Ron is the pink and sparkly atmosphere and the visual appeal of seeing decadent sweets that look like they belong in Versailles pass around on a carousel. It’s a fun date spot or daytime outing that makes for good social media fodder.

Café Ron Ron costs 2,100 yen, or about $19, per female guest for a 40-minute time slot. The café charges 2,400 yen, or about $22, for men and 1,700 yen, or about $15.50, for children under the age of 12. The time slots are all-you-can-eat and include a drink.

It is luck of the draw where you are seated so, if possible, try to get a position toward the beginning of the carousel’s journey from the kitchen to get first pick. Also, don’t hesitate to pluck up something that strikes your fancy, as some foods, such as the macarons, don’t appear as often as others.

Café Ron Ron is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 6-7-15 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001 Google Plus code: MP84+V7 Shibuya City, Tokyo

Directions: A 10-minute walk from Harajuku Station

Hours: Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: $19 for women, $22 for men, $15.50 for children under 12 for a 40-minute all-you-can-eat time slot

Dress: Casual to semi-formal

Information: café-ronron.com; 03-5468-8290