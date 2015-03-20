West Point to get new $48 million elementary school

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The Army has awarded a $48 million contract to build a new West Point Elementary School.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced the award on Thursday. Dobco Incorporated of New Jersey is the general contractor.

The school educates 500 students from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade. Students include children of Army members stationed at West Point and others who live and work on post.

Schumer said the school was built in 1963 and is in violation of numerous federal education regulations. Construction is scheduled to be completed by February 2020.

Two years ago, Schumer secured $55 million to rebuild the school in a Senate appropriations bill that also included $70 million to replace West Point's sewage treatment plant.

Maloney noted the project not only will give the students a state-of-the-art school, it also will create good-paying construction jobs for Hudson Valley residents.

