West Point to get new $48 million elementary school
By MICHAEL RANDALL | The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y. | Published: March 2, 2017
WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The Army has awarded a $48 million contract to build a new West Point Elementary School.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced the award on Thursday. Dobco Incorporated of New Jersey is the general contractor.
The school educates 500 students from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade. Students include children of Army members stationed at West Point and others who live and work on post.
Schumer said the school was built in 1963 and is in violation of numerous federal education regulations. Construction is scheduled to be completed by February 2020.
Two years ago, Schumer secured $55 million to rebuild the school in a Senate appropriations bill that also included $70 million to replace West Point's sewage treatment plant.
Maloney noted the project not only will give the students a state-of-the-art school, it also will create good-paying construction jobs for Hudson Valley residents.
©2017 The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y.
Visit The Times Herald-Record at www.recordonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA files reveal how US used psychics to spy on Iran
Lawmakers attempt action on 24 VA facilities in limbo
Volunteers needed for 1st clinical trial of smoked marijuana for PTSD symptoms
Shulkin looks to carry on predecessor’s plans for VA
Okinawans awarded $265 million over aircraft noise at Kadena
For Kim Jong Nam, a sad ending to a lonely life