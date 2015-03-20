Simpson University celebrates opening of veterans center

REDDING, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Justin Spears, Simpson University's first veterans' service coordinator, got his birthday present — and cake — one day early.

Spears, who turns 33 on Friday, was all smiles Thursday as the university celebrated the grand opening of its Veterans Success Center.

"This is the best birthday gift yet," Spears said.

The grand opening featured speeches, prayer, music, a flag-rasing and cake.

While the center is geared toward helping student veterans, it's available to all service members, U.S. military veterans and their guests.

The center is inside a modular building on campus and includes multiple computers, study rooms, a printer, TV, book loans and a concession and eating area. It's also a place where student veterans can meet and talk with each other.

University officials say the center provides a one-stop shop for veterans and their family members eligible for educational benefits under the GI Bill.

Spears served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman and was discharged in 2014. He now has a lot on his plate. In addition to being the university's veterans service coordinator, he's launching a veterans club and veterans mentoring program.

He's also set to graduate in the spring from Simpson's A.W. Tozer Theological Seminary with a master's degree in intellectual leadership.

"My goal is to grow the veteran presence," at the university and the community, he said, adding there is a definite need for the center.

There are about 135 students at Simpson who are veterans or who are dependants of veterans, as well as 36 students enrolled in the university's adult education program.

Spears, who noted that veterans services available at the university were little to none before now, is determined along with university officials and others to change that.

University President Robin Dummer agreed.

"We are committed to being a veteran-friendly campus," he said, adding that the needs of student veterans can often be much different than those who aren't.

And, he said, members of the university's Success Advocates of Veterans Education team will focus on offering services and programs that can help the veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathon Fairfield, who served in the U.S. Air Force as a computer communications specialist, was delighted to see the center opened.

Faifield, majoring in biology at the university, said he hopes the center will be able to help him get the credits he earned from Community College of the Air Force applied to Simpson as he seeks a career in clinical laboratory science.

"Before there was no one to go to" for help, he said.

As the university's veterans services coordinator, Spears will help veterans and their dependents identify education options at Simpson University.

Services available to veterans include benefit information and education, application guidance, student care, wellness and advocacy to prepare them for meaningful careers.

The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Further information about the Veterans Success Center is available at simpsonu.edu/veterans.

