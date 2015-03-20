Discover classic northern Vietnamese cuisine within walking distance of Yokota Air Base

The pho at Viet Nam Quan in Fussa, Japan, is the style from northern Vietnam called pho bac. It is a simpler version of the soup dish without the sprouts, basil garnishes, glass noodles and hoisin sauce found in southern Vietnamese pho.

Viet Nam Quan, a café within walking distance of Yokota Air Base, brings the comfort foods of Vietnam to Tokyo.

This small, no-frills eatery offers bahn mi, pho, bo bon hue and more.

The pho at Viet Nam Quan is the style from northern Vietnam called pho bac. It is a simpler version of the soup dish without the sprouts, basil garnishes, glass noodles and hoisin sauce found in southern Vietnamese pho.

The flavor is fragrant, authentic and simple. Spice mixtures and fish sauce are available at the table for those who prefer their dish a little tangier.

The menus are only in Vietnamese and Japanese, but include photos of each item.

Tea is included with meals and is served when you’re seated. Viet Nam Quan also has beer and a variety of specialty teas, such as grapefruit.

I went with a friend on a weekday afternoon to try the chicken pho ga, one of my favorite Vietnamese dishes, which runs 1,100 yen (about $10.50) at Viet Nam Quan. It was a little milder than what I’ve had before and had a nice hint of coriander. Much like chicken noodle soup, the dish is a nice lunch choice for chillier days.

My friend had the beef pho bac and said that, while a little blander than she prefers, it was better than pho dishes she has had at more high-end, atmospheric places.

The service was a little slow, and the TVs, playing some sort of variety show, were turned up to full volume, so the restaurant had the sound of a loud sports bar that clashed with its look of a small quaint café.

But what Viet Nam Quan lacks in atmosphere it makes up for in simple but well-flavored dishes.

If you’re craving a hearty bowl of pho or bon while downtown Tokyo is off limits but don’t want to travel far, it is a good option considering that it’s only about a three-minute drive or 15-minute walk from Yokota’s front gates.

Keep in mind while dining out that Yokota’s current public health policy states that any gatherings on or off the installation are limited to six people or two families per group.

earl.erica@stripes.com

Twitter: @ThisEarlGirl



Location: 1-5-1 Musashinodai, Fussa-shi, Tokyo 197-0013

Directions: From Yokota Air Base’s main gate, turn right onto Route 16, then left at the Higashi-Fussa Station entrance. Turn right on Fujimi Dori and the destination will be on your right. Google Maps code: P8VM+W4 Fussa, Tokyo

Prices: Most dishes cost between $7 and $12; $3 to $4 for drinks. Cash only.

Dress: Casual

Information: 080-9187-5055

