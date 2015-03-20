Discount rail passes will soon be available for US troops in Japan

Expats and foreign workers, including those in Japan under the status of forces agreement, have long grumbled about people on tourist visas being able to ride the country’s rails on discounted fares.

Starting April 1, a couple of these low-cost passes will be available to foreign residents, too, according to a news release from East Japan Railway. They’ll offer unlimited rides for five consecutive days on some JR East lines, including the high-speed shinkansen, and other designated trains and buses.

However, only tourists can purchase the popular Japan Rail Pass, which offers unlimited rides nationwide.

The passes that will be offered to foreign residents are called “JR East Pass (Tohoku area)” and “JR East Pass (Nagano, Niigata area).”

The Tohoku pass will be available for travel in the Tohoku region in the northern part of Japan’s mainland, Honshu, and in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures.

The pass for Niigata and Nagano will be available for travel in the Kanto region and in the Nagano and Niigata prefectures in the central and western parts of the island.

The Tohoku passes cost 20,000 yen (about $191) for adults and 10,000 yen ($95) for children. Nagano, Niigata passes are 18,000 yen for adults ($172) and 9,000 yen ($86) for children.

The passes will be sold at Narita International Airport and most major stations with passport-reader ticketing machines: Tokyo, Ueno, Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, Shibuya, Shinagawa, Hamamatsucho, Yokohama, Mito, Sendai, Yamagata, Fukushima, Morioka, Hachinohe, Aomori, Akita, Niigata, Nagano and Matsumoto.

The change comes as the company revises the rail passes, which were available only as paper tickets. The new passes will be machine-readable to let pass holders use automatic ticket gates. Current passes must be shown to station staff to pass the gates.

The two passes will supplement the already available JR Tokyo Wide Pass, which offers unlimited use of trains in the Kanto region for three consecutive days. The passes cost 10,180 yen ($97) for adults and 5,090 yen ($49) for children.

