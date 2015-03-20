Dean & david in Kaiserslautern hits the spot for a light, quick afternoon bite

An avocado chicken bowl with Mexican salsa from dean & david, featuring cilantro, tomatoes, sweet corn and greens with a base of quinoa and brown rice.

My go-to meal when ordering out is rarely much better than fast food, usually a burger. But a few times in January, when I tried to turn over a new leaf for the new year, I found myself craving something lighter or more exotic.

More than once, I surfed over to online ordering for dean & david, a Munich-based chain that bills its salads, quinoa and rice bowls, sandwiches, juices, smoothies and baked desserts as preservative-free and made with fresh, natural ingredients.

What I sought at the bistro, which is located on a corner just steps from the K in Lautern mall in downtown Kaiserslautern, was a Thai curry I’d seen a few months back.

My first attempt to order it was thwarted by the shop’s early (for me) closing time of 7 p.m. I failed again when I got to the menu before closing, but found no curry in its listings.

On my third go, I selected a late Tuesday afternoon lunch of green curry with chicken, but dallied while checking out smoothie options. By the time I clicked to pay for my order, I got a message that the curry was no longer available. In fact, the curry section seemed to have disappeared from the menu altogether.

Too hungry to give up, I opted for a southwestern-inspired avocado chicken bowl, a Green Machine smoothie and a raspberry brownie.

What distinguishes a bowl from a salad seems to be its base of brown grains rather than leafy greens, though it has some of the latter, too. Mine came with “Mexican salsa” that seemed to my American taste buds to be mostly tomatoes.

Topped with perhaps the whitest strips of chicken meat I’ve ever had, the bowl also featured one ripe half of its titular avocado, tomato slices, sweet corn and cilantro. In several bites, I noticed the slightest hint of what I thought might be a sweet raspberry vinaigrette. It wasn’t listed in the menu description but I found it a delightful addition.

The smoothie was supposedly made with baby spinach, cucumber, orange, pineapple, date and mint, but for some reason it tasted more like minty apple juice to me.

Still, the fresh and hearty meal was enough to fill me. And in the end, while I was not disappointed with the dense, rich brownie dessert, I could have done without it.

Perhaps the best of the menu offerings I’ve found, however, were dean & david’s sandwiches. I’ve tried two, one with more of that uber white chicken (overpowered by cheese and sweet chilis), and another featuring avocado and mozzarella.

Photos online suggest both should come on long buns almost of the type my dad would call a hoagie roll, but mine both came on squares of crusty brown bread with panini grill marks. The crunchy, grainy bread was the highlight of both.

So, while it probably won’t sate the occasional curry craving, dean & david could be the spot for a quick bite while out on a workday errand or shopping with friends.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

Location: Fackelstrasse 26, 67655 Kaiserslautern

Hours: Delivery times: Weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout: Weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed weekends. Hours are subject to change.

English menu: Available online on deananddavid.de in German and English.

Prices: Salads from 10 to 15 euros; rice and quinoa bowls around 10 euros; most sandwiches, juices and smoothies are around 5 euros.

Information: Online: deananddavid.de/kaiserslautern-fackelstrasse; Phone: +49 631-31161184; Email: kaiserslautern.fackelstrasse@deananddavid.com