Cuddle with micropigs and piglets at Tokyo’s Mipig Café

Guests get cozy with drinks and blankets as pigs and piglets roam Mipig Cafe in Tokyo.

The pigs are in your lap and not on your plate at Mipig Café in Tokyo, one of Japan’s several animal cafés.

Mipig Café is home to a variety of piglets and micropigs, a term for small breeds of domestic pigs, that guests can pet, cuddle and watch play while enjoying coffee and dessert.

The pigs range between 2 months and 2 years old, and, despite the term micropig, can get as big as around 90 pounds when fully grown. Most of the pigs are babies, but a few adult pigs roam the cafe.

Once guests arrive at Mipig Café, they are seated in one of three rooms and allowed to settle in before staff brings in the pigs. To ensure that guests get to interact with various breeds and ages of pigs and piglets, the animals are rotated from room to room.

At the Meguro location, I thought it was adorable how staff brought each pig to me individually, introduced them by name and gave me a backstory on each one.

Mipig Café started as an idea to show visitors that pigs are not dirty, as often stereotyped, and can make cute and friendly pets, according to the café’s website. The pigs are clean and impressively potty trained, but they are noisy with their grunts and squeals.

The pigs are also curious about jewelry, beads, loose threads or embellishments on clothing and will try to nibble. The café offers blankets to keep your clothing protected and to keep the piglets cozy.

Mipig Café is more of an entertainment destination than a culinary experience, but it does sell cute swine-themed sweets. My friend and I ordered donuts with pig faces drawn in icing. Entry to the café includes one coffee, tea or juice.

Visits to Mipig Café cost 800 yen, or about $7, for the first 30 minutes and an additional 500 yen for each additional half hour.

If you plan to go to the café with a large party or are hoping to get a lot of good pictures with the pigs, I recommend staying one hour to have ample time to enjoy a dessert and share the attention of the curious and slightly hyper piglets with other guests in the room. The pig donuts and mini cakes cost 750 yen each.

You can also purchase food to hand-feed the piglets. This option is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and costs 300 yen.

Mipig Café does not allow children under age 5. Reservations are required and can be made on the café’s website. In addition to Meguro, Mipig Café also has a shop in Harajuku and one in Osaka.

Customers can adopt pigs from Mipig Café for about 300,000 yen — about $2,750 — so it may be best to avoid the temptation to bring them home and just enjoy their company at the café.

earl.erica@stripes.com

Twitter: @ThisEarlGirl

Location: 4-11-3 Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, 03-6712-2011; Google + code JPJ3+GC Meguro City, Tokyo

Directions: About a 20-minute walk from Meguro Station in central Tokyo.

Hours: Open daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last reservation at 7:30 p.m.

Prices: About $7 for first 30 minutes, $4.50 for each subsequent 30 minutes

Dress: Casual. Pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended.

Information: Phone: 03-6712-2011; Online: mipig.cafe



