Cherry blossom festivals on Okinawa

The earliest cherry blossoms to bloom in Japan can be found in Motobu, four miles northwest of Nago, Okinawa. For more: tinyurl.com/zfv245a.

MOTOBU YAEDAKE CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL: Jan. 21-Feb. 5; earliest cherry blossoms in Japan with 7,000 trees on Mount Yaedake, Motobu-cho, four miles northwest of Nago city; 098-47-2700; .

NAKIJIN CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL: Jan. 28-Feb. 12, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; candles and illumination along with traditional entertainments and more at Nakijin Castle Ruins, 400 yen adults, 300 yen ages 6-17, free ages 5 & younger; 0980-56-2256.

THE 55TH NAGO CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL: Jan. 28 & 29, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Nago Chuo Koen, eisa dance, brass band, taiko (Japanese drums), folk songs and more, a two-hour drive from Naha Airport; 0980-53-7755.

11TH YAESE CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL: Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 500 trees at Yaese Town Park, illuminated with 170 table lamps with paper shades 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20-Feb. 5; 40-minute drive from Naha Airport; 098-998-2344.

NAHA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL: Feb. 8-12; 400 trees at Yogi Park; also features potted garden plants on sale; 10-minute walk from Asato Station, Yorimiya 1-1, Naha city; 098-855-2552.