Chateau Kefraya turning out succulent Lebanese cuisine in Wiesbaden even though fine-dining atmosphere is on hold

I’d love to tell you about the Chateau Kefraya’s elegant setting, and the experience of sipping the wine the restaurant gets its name from while nibbling on the small-plate appetizers elevated to an art form in Lebanese cuisine.

When coronavirus restrictions are over someday, I probably will. But for now, this is one of Wiesbaden’s better options for takeout and delivery. Its Lebanese food will reward those looking for something new and impress others familiar with what it should be, while sating the less adventurous with familiar meats and a range of Italian food.

The takeout menu lacks some of the enticing course meals available in house, but it still boasts plenty of a la carte appetizers and platters, with mainstays like hummus, tabbouleh salad and flatbread. The entrees are more limited but do include kabobs and lamb cutlets, along with some salads typical of the region.

The Italian side includes pizzas with an assortment of toppings and several types of pasta dishes, including gnocchi, tagliatelle and lasagna.

Since this is primarily a Lebanese restaurant, I stayed focused on that. I’d have liked to try some of their Lebanese wines by the glass — winemaking in the country goes back to the Phoenicians producing and trading wine thousands of years ago. Chateau Kefraya’s website even notes that the biblical story of Jesus turning water into wine happened near what is now a Lebanese village.

But for delivery, the only option is to buy a bottle ranging from 15-25 euros, so I opted to stick with what I had at home.

I ordered two appetizers. The first was the fatayer bi sabanegh, which resembles an Indian samosa. The fatayer bi sabanegh is a light pastry filled with spinach, minced onions and lemon zest. When I first bit into it, the earthiness of the spinach and the brightness of the lemon was a very pleasant surprise. The minced onion rounded out the flavors.

I also choose baba ghanoush. The traditional roasted eggplant dish was mixed with tahini paste, garlic and lemon juice, with some olive oil and pomegranate seeds on top, and served alongside flatbread. The texture is very mushy, so avoid it if that turns you off, but I enjoyed it.

For my main course, I ordered the grilled chicken breast with fried potato rounds and a side salad. The chicken was fork tender and very juicy, seasoned simply with a little salt. The char marks added flavor without bitterness, which impressed me because I normally don’t like any form of charred meat.

The restaurant is located in the Wiesbaden-Erbenheim area, making it a short drive from Clay Kaserne and the Hainerberg area. While many restaurants have turned to delivery to support themselves during the pandemic, they don’t all have their games together the way Chateau Kefraya does.

edge.david@stripes.com

Twitter: @DavidEd96798393



Location: Berliner Strasse 252, 65205 Wiesbaden

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; hours subject to change due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prices: 5-18 euros. They accept credit cards.

Menu: German

Information: Phone, 0611-716-7300. Online, chateau-kefraya.de. The website is in German. Delivery also available through Lieferando.de, which has English translation.