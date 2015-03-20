A stroll along Heidelberg’s Philosophers Way gives you plenty to ponder

The beautiful views of Heidelberg Castle, the Old Bridge and the town are the highlight of a stroll along the Philosophenweg, or Philosophers' Way, a path on the hillside above the Neckar River.

What does it take to be a philosopher? Perhaps a degree in philosophy would help. Or you might need to be able to produce original philosophical thoughts.

Or maybe just taking a stroll along the Philosophers Way in old Heidelberg, Germany, will do it.

The Philosophenweg, as it’s known in German, is first a street and then a trail that runs along the hillside above the Neckar River, offering spectacular views of the city’s old town and famous castle across from it.

I am not a philosopher, but one could philosophize if it makes sense to go strolling along a hillside on a cold, windy, snowy day. After being cooped up at home hiding from the coronavirus for a long time, it seemed like it was worth it.

We bundled up and headed to Heidelberg. Following signs, we came to a steep staircase that took us up to the Philosophenweg. Here it is still in a residential area, lined with fine villas and a couple of university buildings.

It probably got its name because philosophers and professors from the city’s famed university came here to discuss and contemplate the affairs of the day while enjoying the view. An alternate theory is that at one time, philosopher was a synonym for student here. Before beginning their specialized studies, they all had to take philosophy classes.

At a curve, the residential street ends and the Philosophenweg becomes a wide, paved path.

Coming in winter definitely has one advantage: the view across the river is unhindered by foliage and you immediately get a glimpse of the castle through the bare trees.

A little ways up the path we came to the Philosophengaertchen, a terraced garden with benches and one of the best views of the castle, river and old town along the way.

In the summer this would be a perfect place to spend part of a day. A picnic lunch, a beer or a wine maybe, and you could philosophize about just about anything.

But in the depths of January, they even wrap up the palm trees to protect them from the chill. We enjoyed the view, snapped some photos and wandered along.

Calling the Philosophenweg a “hiking” trail would be overdoing it, since it’s a little over a mile long. But from here, other trails branch off, making about a 9.5-mile loop through the hills past sites like the Bismarck Tower, the Thingstaette — a Third Reich-built open air theater — and the Michael Cloister.

Walking along we were met by joggers, bicyclists and people strolling just like us. But it was never crowded, probably because of coronavirus concerns, the weather, and because smarter people were at home enjoying lunch.

We stopped to eat sandwiches we had brought along at another good viewing spot, the Merian map. In the early 17th century, the Swiss-born engraver Matthaeus Merian etched a map of the town from here. The copy that stands here shows that old Heidelberg hasn’t changed much in the past 400 years.

The Philosophenweg goes on for a bit before meeting up with another trail, but the way back down to town is along the Schlangenweg.

And like its name, it snakes down the hillside, with places to stop and enjoy the scenery. The Schlangenweg is paved with large stones that looked slippery but were not. It is quite steep, though, and I was happy to be walking down and not up.

It runs between stone walls covered, at least this time of year, with moss, giving you the feeling of walking through a green valley.

At the bottom, we rounded a corner and ended up at the Alte Bruecke, the old bridge that spans the Neckar.

We crossed, then stopped for takeout coffee on the opposite side. We then walked back to the car through Heidelberg’s old town, philosophizing what a day here in summer, without the coronavirus, would be like.

Directions: To Heidelberg, it is about a 55-mile drive from Kaiserslautern, 65 miles from Wiesbaden and 75 miles from Stuttgart. The Philosophenweg starts just off Bergstrasse, north of the Neckar River in Heidelberg and ends at Schlangenweg, which leads down the Old Bridge on the Neckar River.

Times: Anytime.

Costs: Free, except for parking. Closest parking garage is Parkhaus Brueckenkopf just off highway B3 before you reach the river. It costs two euros per hour (parking is not cheap in Heidelberg.)

Food: There is takeout food in town, but enjoy a picnic on one of the many benches along the way.

Info: heidelberg-marketing.de/en/experience/sights/philosophenweg.html. Please note: The Schlangenweg is quite steep and is paved with cobblestones, so it is not easy to climb for everyone.