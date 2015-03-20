7-Elevens in Japan are celebrating Nintendo star’s 35th birthday with 6 limited-time treats

Japan's ubiquitous 7-Elevens are marking 35 years of Nintendo's plucky plumber Mario smashing Goombas, knocking Bowser into lava and saving Princess Peach with several themed snacks and a giveaway.

Present the 7-Eleven app on your mobile phone when purchasing one of the six items and you’re entered to win coupons, tote bags or even a Nintendo Switch gaming system.

Like the prizes, the snacks can be sweet, but also savory.

Mario’s Mixed Roll

This snack named for the franchise’s hero harkens to his possible Italian heritage. The sandwich is stuffed with a Neapolitan mushroom pasta and tomato sauce, a croquette and egg salad. The seemingly strange combination results in a multi-leveled flavor experience.

Bowser’s Fire Breathing Super Spicy Karaage Roll

Bowser’s snack pays homage to his spicy life in the video game world. The fried chicken that fills the roll is flavored with a chili sauce that has a curry-like aftertaste, and when you finish, like playing the game, you feel accomplished.

Princess Peach’s Dolce

Light and airy, the taste of Princess Peach’s Dolce, a double-layered confection of smooth strawberry cream cheese and sweet-and-sour strawberry jelly, floats across your tongue, just as she floats across the screen in Super Mario Bros. 2. Like her character, the sweet snack is designed to mimic her look, crowned with golden stars and clothed in pink and red.

Super Star’s Agar

Power up with this mildly sweet milk pudding with a creamy pineapple topping. This golden-topped snack can cleanse the palate after you have a go at Bowser or the three-course Mario sandwich.

Yoshi’s Green Melon Bread

The green melon bread, drizzled with a sugary topping, is filled with a whipped melon cream. “Womp-pow,” the sound echoes through my mind when I bite into this tasty treat, like I’m hopping on my first Yoshi playing Mario as a kid on Super Nintendo.

Fire Flower Fiery Curry Steamed Buns

Stamped with a Fire Flower emblem on top, this steamed bun is filled with a red tomato chicken curry, but according to Nintendolife.com, it's apparently less spicy than Bowser's chicken sandwich.

Each item in the Mario snack buffet costs on average 125 yen, about $1.25. Make a speed run to 7-Eleven before Feb. 24, because after that the snack promotion is GAME OVER.



