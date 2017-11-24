Lakenheath airman killed in car crash
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 24, 2017
RAF LAKENHEATH, England — A 48th Fighter Wing airman died after a single-car crash off base in nearby Brandon, England, shortly after midnight Thursday.
The airman’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, Lakenheath base officials said. More information on the crash will be released after the investigation is completed, base officials said.
