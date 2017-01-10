Kerry: 'America first' could be dangerous policy

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State John Kerry warned Tuesday that the U.S. isolationist policy expressed by President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” would be counterproductive to U.S. security interests and could ultimately be dangerous.

In an interview on the stage of the U.S. Institute of Peace, Kerry gave a sweeping perspective of a troubled world where the U.S. will not be protected by turning its back on global problems.

Kerry warned that with more than quarter of the world’s 1.5 billion children under 15 not going to school, a huge portion of the future generation is vulnerable to extremist indoctrination and recruitment.

That global trend away from state interests, coupled by a growing movement toward dictatorial regimes and corruption around the globe, will have a direct and dangerous impact on the United States, he said.

The U.S. has been involved in a proactive effort to counter extremist information, but it needs to keep up its efforts to give those children opportunity, he said.

“I believe we need urgently a new Marshall Plan, which is focused on the most critical states in world, in certain locations, particularly the Middle East, North Africa, South Central Asia,” Kerry said, referring to the U.S. aid initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II.

“I worry about this next administration when they talk about America First,” he said. “Yeah, we all understand what that means and where it comes from, but if it means turning away from those other things, we have a problem.”

Kerry spoke at “Passing the Baton,” a two-day event that brought together current and former political figures and national security and policy experts to discuss the transition of power after the contentious election.

In a later panel, former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright took the thought a step further, warning that no administration can work in a vacuum.

“The world is a mess,” she said. “Foreign policy and national security policy doesn’t come in four-year and eight-year segments.

There is no clean slate,” she warned.

Albright and others on the panel warned that the lack of an immediate and clear foreign policy for the new administration could lead to U.S. vulnerabilities. Albright believes the threats come from North Korea and terrorism. Former NATO Supreme Allied Cmdr. Adm. James Stavridis warned of an onslaught of cyberattacks from all sides – particularly Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Kerry said that the U.S. needed to get rid of the differentiation between “over there” and “over here.”

Doing that, he said, would save millions of dollars and American lives.

