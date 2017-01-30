Quantcast

Japanese F-15 loses wheel on Okinawa runway, causes delays

By RS AND STRIPES | $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: January 30, 2017

Dozens of flights experienced delays after a wheel came off a Japanese F-15 fighter jet at Naha International Airport on Monday.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces jet lost a front wheel at about 1:20 p.m., shortly before a planned takeoff, Naha airport officials told the Asahi newspaper.

No injuries were reported.

Officials closed the runway for about two hours, according to Asahi. That led to several commercial flights being delayed, diverted or canceled throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Monday print edition of Stars and Stripes could not be delivered on Okinawa because of the shutdown. Subscribers will receive Monday’s newspaper along with their Tuesday delivery.

news@stripes.com

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, in 2015. Dozens of flights experienced delays after a wheel came off a JASDF F-15 at Naha International Airport, Okinawa, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
ASHLEY TAYLOR/U.S. AIR FORCE

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

see more

special publications

  • What's Up Rhein Main

    Published
    Whats-Up-RHMN

  • Welcome to the Pacific

    Published
    Welcome-to-Pacific-JO

  • Transition Guide

    Published
    Transition-Guide

  • Best of the Pacific

    Published
    Best-of-Pacific