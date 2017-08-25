Japan Self-Defense Force shows off capabilities during Fuji Firepower

EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, Japan — The Japan Self-Defense Force showed off some impressive defensive capabilities during live-fire demonstrations at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Troops fired weapons ranging from small arms to artillery, entertaining an eager crowd of several thousand civilians for two hours on Thursday to kick off the annual Fuji Firepower arms demonstration.

Japan’s post-World War II constitution strictly forbids the nation from conducting offensive operations but the demands of guarding thousands of islands, not far from communist and nuclear-armed China and North Korea and expansionist Russia, means the nation’s “self-defense force” is larger than most militaries.

There’ll be more live-fire demonstrations at the maneuver area on Saturday and Sunday with even larger crowds expected.

